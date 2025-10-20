Gilbert Arenas poised to snatch Shannon Sharpe’s $100M deal as former NFL Pro Bowler breaks down his fascinating strategy

Gilbert Arenas is one of the best examples to follow for former professional athletes looking to make a career in media or start their own show or podcast. The three-time All-Star has turned himself into a rising media mogul with his show &quot;The Gil's Arena&quot;.Arenas had always had big visions for his media journey. He partnered up with Underdog, a rising media company, to launch his show in 2023. In January 2025, Underdog announced that they have extended the entire Gil's Arena crew to multi-year deals.On Saturday's episode of &quot;Dat Dude TV&quot;, former NFL Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley claimed that Arenas was going to get a $100 million deal, which was previously meant for Shannon Sharpe.&quot;I've had conversations with him, conversations with other people he is talking to that they are like, 'Gilbert, when his deal is up, he's good',&quot; Wiley said. &quot;So now, the Shannon Sharpe's $100 million deal is going to be Gilbert. Netflix, Amazon, you name it. It's gonna be Gilbert Arenas.&quot;Later, Wiley compared Gilbert Arenas' rise in the media space to Pat McAfee's career. He said that Arenas was on similar trajectory to McAfee and had made smart decisions to elevate the content he puts out.&quot;Gil's Arena&quot; has seen tremendous growth since its inception. It has now become the fifth-largest daily sports show in all of the United States. According to a press release by Underdog Sports, Arenas' show averages 275,000 viewers per episode, and they aim to surpass ESPN's &quot;First Take&quot; by the end of 2025.Marcellus Wiley describes Gilbert Arenas' setup as 'insane'Earlier in the episode, Marcellus Wiley described Gilbert Arenas' setup while discussing the three-time All-Star's decision to sell half his channel. The former NFL Pro Bowler recalled the time he visited Arenas' show for a special episode.&quot;Y'all know I went on his show, maybe before the summer or right at the start of summer,&quot; Wiley said. &quot;I Went on his show and saw the setup. First of all, his setup is insane. You go to Gilbert's house, you think you are in an NBC studio.&quot;&quot;You walk in into the basement, I mean it's all private, it's all secure, you go in there and you are like my old producers from ESPN work there. It's just insane.&quot;Later, Wiley revealed that he praised Arenas for his setup, and the three-time All-Star revealed that it was his production partners who put in all the work for him.