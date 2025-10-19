Shaquille O’Neal example used by Gilbert Arenas to justify $45,170,000 NFL star's “unrefable” status leaves Skip Bayless speechless: "It's ridiculous"

  • home icon
By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:06 GMT
Shaquille O’Neal example used by Gilbert Arenas to justify $45,170,000 NFL star's “unrefable” status (Credits: Getty and IG/@skipbayless)

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas used Shaquille O’Neal’s example to explain $45 million NFL defensive end Micah Parsons' “unrefable” status in the league. Speaking on Saturday’s episode of “The Arena: Gridiron,” Arenas drew a comparison between the two, citing the similarities they possessed over their opponents.

Skip Bayless instantly refuted the former NBA star’s claim, rejecting the possibility that the Green Bay Packers star could be compared to the LA Lakers legend.

“You’re comparing Micah Parsons to Shaquille O’Neal? Are you kidding?” Bayless said. “In his MVP season, Shaq was unrefereeable; every play was going to be a block or a charge.”

Arenas answered, saying that Parsons faces a similar situation with refereeing due to his pace as a defensive end.

“You have a guy who’s unrefable, he’s moving too fast. We can call a block every time. Makes the game boring. There’s going to be just a whole bunch of penalties for holding.”
Skip Bayless countered, citing Shaquille O’Neal’s physical dominance, suggesting Parsons pales in comparison.

“Shaquille O’Neal was the most dominant physical force in the history of basketball,” Bayless said. “Micah Parsons is the least physical force rushing the passer in the NFL.”

Arenas and his co-hosts cited Parsons’ pressure stats. Still, it made no difference to Bayless, who remained adamant that a comparison between the NFL defensive end and Shaquille O’Neal was ridiculous.

“It's ridiculous. It's the dumbest stat in the history of stats,” he said. “Is it not subjective? How do you know?”

Gilbert Arenas advised Micah Parsons to fix his relationship with Jerry Jones ahead of his blockbuster trade

In August, Gilbert Arenas shared a video on Instagram, breaking down Micah Parsons’ relationship with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to his community. He likened the situation to a romantic relationship and advised Parsons to fix his relationship with Jones.

“Let me break this down to the black community," Arenas said. "What this is in our world is this: the side chick we like, we give them anything they want."
"The baby mama that gives us problems, the court forces us to give them money. … The relationship you have with the men who raise the checks is most important.”

Parsons didn’t heed Gilbert Arenas’ advice and was traded to the Green Bay Packers days later.

