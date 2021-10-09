"Gimme 2, I ain't never seen it" - LeBron James jokes with Stephen Curry after the latter missed a free throw

LeBron James saw the funny side of Stephen Curry free throw miss during an NBA 2021-22 preseason clash between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors.

The LA Lakers visited the Chase Center to take on Curry and the Golden State Warriors for their third preseason game. Russell Westbrook made his long-awaited debut in a Purple and Gold uniform, and fans got to see him on the floor with James.

With two minutes and 20 seconds left in the second quarter, Stephen Curry was fouled by his former teammate Kent Bazemore during a baseline drive. He went to the charity stripe to attempt two free throws, but ended up uncharacteristically missing the first one.

Stephen Curry laughed it off, and sank the second attempt. LeBron James joked about Curry's miss, saying:

"Gimme 2, I ain't never seen it."

The commentators, Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike, got in on the fun as well. They said Stephen Curry is the greatest free-throw shooter in the world, jokingly saying there is a 'tremor in the force' after he missed one. Curry has a career FT% of 90.7%, the highest in NBA history.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are arguably the two biggest superstars in the NBA. So whenever they go head-to-head, it's must-watch television which garners a lot of viewership, regardless of whether they meet in the NBA finals, regular season or preseason.

Three preseason wins for Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, none for LeBron James' LA Lakers

LeBron James (second left) of the LA Lakers against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors have won all three preseason games, thanks to their remarkable marksmanship. They have attempted more threes than ever, with the players maintaining that nothing is forced and their spacing and ball-movement allowing them to shoot more often.

The Warriors attempted a mind-boggling tally of 69 threes in their first preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Trail Blazers, Nuggets and the Lakers with an average point differential of 7.67.

Steph Curry: "Body feels good. Mind feels good. Shot feels strong."On the 3-heavy offense: "Right now, it seems like a nice flow, like there's nothing that's being forced."

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have started off with three straight losses in their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign. They are the overwhelming Western Conference favorites, but didn't have James, Westbrook and Davis on the floor together for the first two games.

Despite the three losses, LeBron James insists "there is nothing I'm going to learn".from the defeats, as they are only preseason games.

"For me, I care more about the practice courts than I care about preseason games." LeBron James talks about the priorities for the Lakers for the remainder of the preseason

The Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers will lock horns four times in the 2021-22 regular season. Many expect them to face off in the playoffs too. The two superstar-laden franchises will meet again in the ongoing preseason on October 12th, 2021 at the Staples Center.

