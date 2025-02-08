"Give that to the refs" - NBA fans react to hi-tech gadget that allows blind people to follow games at the arena

The NBA has been widely regarded as one of the more innovative leagues in professional sports over the last few seasons. Recently, the league rolled out its newest piece of technology; a tablet that allows blind fans to enjoy the action of a game via sounds and vibrations. NBA fans reacted to the new tech with positivity, but one tweet stood out from the rest.

The new haptic tablets were firs used by the Portland Trail Blazers last season in an effort to make their games more accessible to people with disabilities. The tablets have been a success and were even adapted and implemented by the MLB and NFL during their last regular seasons.

The tech is getting a lot of buzz now because of a recent TikTok post by influencer Anthony S. Ferraro. Ferraro, a blind skateboarder, released a video of him attending a Trail Blazers game and applauded the NBA for giving him a way to witness and understand the action on the court without being able to see it. Legion Hoops picked up the video and posted it on their X page.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The tech used by the NBA has received rave reviews from fans, but a jesting comment said that there is another group of people who need the device.

Expand Tweet

"They’ll be told Luka is still a Mav," joked another fan, bringing up the blockbuster trade.

"They finna think Bronny is a good player," said another.

The majority of replies were positive though, supporting the NBA's efforts to promote accessibility.

"That’s incredible! Making sports more inclusive and accessible for everyone," said one fan.

"I literally teared up, this is SOOOOO amazing" said another.

"Love that for them! Now they can experience what we do!!!" said a fan, excited to share the NBA with others.

What else is the NBA doing to make their games more accessible to fans?

The NBA's usage of these haptic tablets is one of their many efforts to make games more accessible to all kinds of fans. NBA arenas around the country are being built to allow easy entry and exit for fans in wheelchairs, as well as offering them designated seating areas where they can enjoy the full atmosphere of the game.

The NBA, led by commissioner Adam Silver has also taken strides to make its digital content more accessible, including increased closed captioning options for fans as well as a forum through which users can make suggestions to the league on what changes they would like to see in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.