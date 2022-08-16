“Give me Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Jimmy Butler, Bam” - Channing Frye questions the route the Brooklyn Nets should take in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant’s tussle continues as both parties remain in a deadlock. KD is adamant on leaving the franchise, but the Nets are still looking in the market for better options and are holding him as a major trading chip.

With a player of his caliber, the Nets are looking to maximize their potential to get a good deal in return. KD has reportedly been linked to numerous franchises but the Nets have found all past offers unacceptable. Conversely, interested franchises have found the Nets' counter offer unreasonable.

Channing Frye on the Road Trippin' podcast reacted to the Nets and Durant's situation and joked about the Nets' luxurious demands. He sarcastically suggested that the Nets ask for Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and the next five picks from the Toronto Raptors. He went further with the joke and told the Miami Heat to trade in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, rapper Rick Ross and music producer DJ Khaled.

"If I'm the Nets give me Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam and the next five picks and that might be fair," Fyre said. "So what do you do you're going to a rebuilding team, or let's go to Miami give me Jimmy Butler give me Drake, give me Rick Ross, give me hey sorry Drake was toronto. Give me Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Jimmy Butler, Bam." [sic]

Kevin Durant declares he has no plans to retire soon, contrary to reports

Kevin Durant looks on against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs in 2022

An NBA executive, according to Marc Stein, suggested that Kevin Durant was more likely to retire than play for the Nets again. He added that it is expected that the forward will possibly cause "a ruckus" to force the Nets into trading him.

Durant, however, debunked such claims in a tweet he made hours after the claims made the rounds. He stated that most people would preferably believe "unnamed sources" over him. But for those who care to listen, he has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Sh*t is comical at this point."

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point.

