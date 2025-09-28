"Give this to the Sixers": NBA fans troll Joel Embiid and Paul George after China develops bone adhesive to repair fractures in 3 minutes

Fans dragged Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George into the latest health breakthrough from China. An account on X posted on Saturday about a so-called “Bone Glue” that the scientists from the Asian country developed. According to the report, the substance can “repair fractures in approximately three minutes.”Fans could not resist trolling the oft-injured Embiid and George after the news came out:“Give this to the Sixers.”One fan said:Tony @tonyprofitsLINKEmbiid doesn’t deserve any more time on the court so he could spend it floppingAnother fan added:GROAT @groateddLINKNow there’s two reasons to send PG to ChinaOne more fan continued:BradenPhillySports @BradenPhillyFanLINK@notlikewade Send PG over, have him ship it back to Philly, then leave his a** thereAnother fan reacted:Created Playa @whynothustleLINKPut that s**t on Embiid and PG whole bodyJoel Embiid has played just 58 games over two seasons due to recurring left knee problems. He suited up for 19 games during the 2024-25 season before the 76ers shut him down for good. The former MVP had arthroscopic left knee surgery in April, but his availability next season remains uncertain.Paul George went the same route as Embiid in the offseason. The former LA Clippers star, who signed a $212 million contract with the 76ers last year, played 41 games last season. The team eventually kept him out for the remainder of the season before undergoing an arthroscopic surgery in July.Embiid and George faced reporters on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day. The two told them that they don’t have a definite timeline for a return, prompting fans to troll them following the “Bone Glue” news.Philadelphia 76ers locked in Joel Embiid and Paul George to massive multi-year contractsThe Philadelphia 76ers are in big trouble if Joel Embiid and Paul George continue to struggle with injuries. Embiid is in the books this season for $55,224526 million. Despite his long injury list, the 76ers gave him a max three-year, $187.6 million extension in September last year. The former MVP will earn $57.9 million next season before a $62.5 million windfall for the 2027-28 campaign. Embiid has a $67.1 million player option in the summer of 2028.The 76ers are facing roughly the same problem with George, who will enter the second season of a four-year, $212 million deal. This season, PG13 will earn $51.6 million before pocketing $54.1 million during the 2026-27 season. Regardless of his performance, George gets a $56.5 million player option in June 2027.The Philadelphia 76ers, after signing Joel Embiid and Paul George to massive contracts, hope both can return from major left knee surgeries.