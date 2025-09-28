  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Joel Embiid
  • "Give this to the Sixers": NBA fans troll Joel Embiid and Paul George after China develops bone adhesive to repair fractures in 3 minutes

"Give this to the Sixers": NBA fans troll Joel Embiid and Paul George after China develops bone adhesive to repair fractures in 3 minutes

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 28, 2025 04:50 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
"Give this to the Sixers": NBA fans troll Joel Embiid and Paul George [R] after China develops bone adhesive to repair fractures in 3 minutes. [photo: Imagn]

Fans dragged Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George into the latest health breakthrough from China. An account on X posted on Saturday about a so-called “Bone Glue” that the scientists from the Asian country developed. According to the report, the substance can “repair fractures in approximately three minutes.”

Ad

Fans could not resist trolling the oft-injured Embiid and George after the news came out:

“Give this to the Sixers.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

Ad

Another fan reacted:

Ad

Joel Embiid has played just 58 games over two seasons due to recurring left knee problems. He suited up for 19 games during the 2024-25 season before the 76ers shut him down for good. The former MVP had arthroscopic left knee surgery in April, but his availability next season remains uncertain.

Paul George went the same route as Embiid in the offseason. The former LA Clippers star, who signed a $212 million contract with the 76ers last year, played 41 games last season. The team eventually kept him out for the remainder of the season before undergoing an arthroscopic surgery in July.

Ad

Embiid and George faced reporters on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ media day. The two told them that they don’t have a definite timeline for a return, prompting fans to troll them following the “Bone Glue” news.

Philadelphia 76ers locked in Joel Embiid and Paul George to massive multi-year contracts

The Philadelphia 76ers are in big trouble if Joel Embiid and Paul George continue to struggle with injuries. Embiid is in the books this season for $55,224526 million. Despite his long injury list, the 76ers gave him a max three-year, $187.6 million extension in September last year. The former MVP will earn $57.9 million next season before a $62.5 million windfall for the 2027-28 campaign. Embiid has a $67.1 million player option in the summer of 2028.

Ad

The 76ers are facing roughly the same problem with George, who will enter the second season of a four-year, $212 million deal. This season, PG13 will earn $51.6 million before pocketing $54.1 million during the 2026-27 season. Regardless of his performance, George gets a $56.5 million player option in June 2027.

The Philadelphia 76ers, after signing Joel Embiid and Paul George to massive contracts, hope both can return from major left knee surgeries.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications