"Give some time" - Thunder GM Sam Presti hoping to ease in Nikola Jokic's EuroBasket teammate after redshirt rookie season

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti is looking to take it easy on Nikola Jokic's teammate, Nikola Topic. The Thunder selected him with the No. 12 pick of the 2024 draft. But he didn’t make any appearances for the team after tearing his ACL ahead of the 2024-25 season.The Thunder didn’t feel Topic’s absence as the team went on to win the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Anything less than the same achievements next season will be seen as a failure for the reigning champions. Despite such pressure on himself and the team, Sam Presti wants to ease Topic back.Speaking on the same, Presti said the following to reporters on Wednesday, emphasizing the team's need not to overreact.“We just have to see where he is, how the team performs, and where the combinations are. Give some time and not overreact if things aren't going smoothly.&quot;Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007LINKSam Presti on Nikola Topic: &quot;We just have to see where he is, how the team performs, where the combinations are. Give some time and not overreact if things aren't going smoothly.&quot;Nikola Topic seems to have made a full recovery and participated in Serbia’s international friendlies ahead of EuroBasket 2025 in August. However, he was cut from the final roster shortly before the tournament tipped off on Aug. 27. Nikola Jokic and Co. posted a 4-2 record at the tournament before Finland eliminated the team in the round of 16.How Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket teammate impressed OKC Thunder fans in the NBA Summer LeagueFans got their first real look at Nikola Topic’s abilities during the 2025 NBA Summer League. The Thunder's No. 12 pick played six games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 33.3%, including 20.8% from 3-point range.While his numbers were modest, fans were impressed by Topic’s passing ability, especially his acumen for making the right call in transition. Some even called his skill reminiscent of Serbian teammate Nikola Jokic.Topic was only beginning to shake the rust off before the Summer League ended. Moreover, fans didn’t get to see much out of him ahead of EuroBasket either, as he played limited minutes for Serbia.While fans remain excited for the Thunder guard's development, Topic faces a big challenge next season. Finding his place on a championship roster stacked with talent won't be an easy task, especially with players like Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso making up a key part of the Thunder's backcourt.