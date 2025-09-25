  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Topic
  • "Give some time" - Thunder GM Sam Presti hoping to ease in Nikola Jokic's EuroBasket teammate after redshirt rookie season

"Give some time" - Thunder GM Sam Presti hoping to ease in Nikola Jokic's EuroBasket teammate after redshirt rookie season

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 16:39 GMT
Thunder GM Sam Presti hoping to ease in Nikola Jokic
Thunder GM Sam Presti hoping to ease in Nikola Jokic's EuroBasket teammate after redshirt rookie season (Credits: Getty)

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti is looking to take it easy on Nikola Jokic's teammate, Nikola Topic. The Thunder selected him with the No. 12 pick of the 2024 draft. But he didn’t make any appearances for the team after tearing his ACL ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Ad

The Thunder didn’t feel Topic’s absence as the team went on to win the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers. Anything less than the same achievements next season will be seen as a failure for the reigning champions. Despite such pressure on himself and the team, Sam Presti wants to ease Topic back.

Speaking on the same, Presti said the following to reporters on Wednesday, emphasizing the team's need not to overreact.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We just have to see where he is, how the team performs, and where the combinations are. Give some time and not overreact if things aren't going smoothly."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Nikola Topic seems to have made a full recovery and participated in Serbia’s international friendlies ahead of EuroBasket 2025 in August. However, he was cut from the final roster shortly before the tournament tipped off on Aug. 27. Nikola Jokic and Co. posted a 4-2 record at the tournament before Finland eliminated the team in the round of 16.

How Nikola Jokic’s EuroBasket teammate impressed OKC Thunder fans in the NBA Summer League

Fans got their first real look at Nikola Topic’s abilities during the 2025 NBA Summer League. The Thunder's No. 12 pick played six games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 33.3%, including 20.8% from 3-point range.

Ad

While his numbers were modest, fans were impressed by Topic’s passing ability, especially his acumen for making the right call in transition. Some even called his skill reminiscent of Serbian teammate Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Topic was only beginning to shake the rust off before the Summer League ended. Moreover, fans didn’t get to see much out of him ahead of EuroBasket either, as he played limited minutes for Serbia.

While fans remain excited for the Thunder guard's development, Topic faces a big challenge next season. Finding his place on a championship roster stacked with talent won't be an easy task, especially with players like Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso making up a key part of the Thunder's backcourt.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

OKC Thunder Fan? Check out the latest OKC Thunder depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications