“Give us LaMelo Ball then” - Lakers fans react to reports of Hornets trading 7-foot center due to injury concerns 

As an epilogue to the blockbuster Luka Doncic deal, the LA Lakers acquired Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams a day before the trade deadline. On paper, this move gives the Lakers a lob threat to pair up with Doncic and LeBron James, both impeccable playmakers.

The 7-foot Williams, however, comes with his red flags, particularly in terms of availability. Due to injuries, he has played just 85 games in his first two and a half seasons in the league. Aware of Williams' injury-laden pro career thus far, Lakers fans went online to make their feelings known about the Lakers' recent deal with the Hornets.

"Lebron is gonna need to whoop Williams and Luka into shape," one fan said.

"He’s gonna be in 'Street Clothes' might as well get a backup ready," claimed a fan added.

"His dropping 20 and 15 next game and his backs gunna look just fine," one fan claimed.

"LA medical staff is diff we will be good," a fan added.

Lakers fans, of course, can't be blamed for having doubts regarding Williams' reliability. Since entering the league in 2022, the big man has been saddled with foot, knee and back injuries. It remains to be seen whether Mark Williams will be worth the price of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

Lakers fans could see Luka Doncic make his debut next week

Laker Nation, of course, can't wait to see Williams catch an alley-oop pass from the hottest Tinseltown acquisition in a long time.

Their wait might soon be coming to an end as NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Doncic is looking to wear purple and gold for the first time on Monday against the Utah Jazz.

The Slovenian guard has been out of action since Christmas Day when he sustained a calf injury in a Dallas Mavericks' showdown versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Though Lakers head coach JJ Redick earlier said that Luka Doncic's debut could come "maybe Saturday" against the Indiana Pacers, the LA Lakers are perhaps taking the safer route by moving the much-anticipated unveiling of their new cornerstone next week.

What do you think of the LA Lakers acquiring Mark Williams to support Luka Doncic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

