"Give up ‘Wade County’" - Dwyane Wade believes daughter Zaya regained 'confidence' after relocation to California

NBA legend Dwyane Wade recently talked about how his decision to move to a different state with his family has impacted his children's lives. The former Miami Heat star discussed the risk of staying in South Florida, a state that has a government official who is outspoken against the LGBTQ+ community.

Zaya, Wade's daughter, came out as a transgender in 2020. The former star and his entire family have been in full support of her. However, at that time, they were living in Miami, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is against the LGBTQ+ movement.

Ultimately, the Wade household decided it was time to relocate. The 2010 All-Star Game MVP took charge of this decision and moved his family to California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I see my daughter shining in a way – and I ain’t talking about shining in where the public know," Wade said. "I’m talking about individually shining, walking with her chest out, with her head up, with the confidence that I want my child to walk through this world with.

"And a lot of it is because of the change of scenery. And so if I gotta take a step back and give up 'Wade County' and let it be 'Butler Block' or whatever the hell – I don’t know. Egos not big enough for that, man. It is ultimately about making sure that – hopefully – the ones that I love are in a place where they can become their best selves like I’m trying to become my best self as well."

Expand Tweet

Fans still recognize him as the greatest Heat player ever. His impact made the Heatles one of the most important teams in NBA history.

Dwyane Wade and his family made their move out of Florida over the summer of 2023.

You might also be interested in reading this: "She was serious" - Dwyane Wade shows off peanut butter sandwich Halloween costume while daughter Kaavia stuns as princess

Dwyane Wade once yelled at LeBron James

Dwyane Wade had the opportunity to play with LeBron James more than once throughout his career. During their first stint together, the two led the Heat to two titles, solidifying their names as part of the league's most iconic players.

However, in 2011, they experienced the tough task of stopping Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, who became the eventual champions. Wade talked about how he demanded more from what James was producing at the time.

"I knew our relationship," Wade said. "I knew I could talk to Bron, because he could talk to me the same way. We ain’t sensitive. … In that moment in Dallas, it was coming down to me and him, and I didn’t feel like he was playing to the level he needed to for us to win.

"That moment may not have been for that finals, but the next finals, and the next finals, and the next finals."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the Heat, they lost against the Mavs that year. But they came back strong the next two seasons to win back-to-back titles.

Also read: Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union pays tribute to Richard Roundtree as the 'Shaft' actor passes away at 81