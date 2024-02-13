"Giving the credit to Bron": Spencer Dinwiddie inadvertently proves "LeGM" narrative after revealing Lakers recruitment details

Spencer Dinwiddie will now play for the LA Lakers for the remainder of the season after signing a $1.55 million contract. Dinwiddie was able to sign with the Lakers after getting waived by the Toronto Raptors following the Brooklyn Nets trade last week. The former Nets guard will be a great addition to the Purple and Gold and would most likely act as D'Angelo Russell's backup point guard.

While Dinwiddie is heading into unfamiliar territory in LA, he has nothing to worry about, considering he's already played with several players in the current roster in previous seasons. Dinwiddie played with D'Angelo Russell and Taurean Prince in Brooklyn, Rui Hachimura with the Washington Wizards, and Christian Wood during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

As Dinwiddie made his way to the City of Angels, Christian Wood took the credit for the Lakers' most recent acquisition. Spencer acknowledged that Wood played a part in convincing him to play in LA. However, it was LeBron James who sealed the deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"How the hell we going to give C-Wood the credit? Bro, what are we doing?" Dinwiddie said with a laugh. "Look, C-Wood was impactful...I'm giving the credit to Bron."

Is Spencer Dinwiddie a perfect fit for the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

Spencer Dinwiddie is a solid point guard who can facilitate plays, run the offense, and score some much-needed points. However, we've seen other players in the past who've shacked up with the LA Lakers with a similar set of abilities that ended up not working out for the team. The question now is, can Dinwiddie make an impactful difference?

Looking at Dinwiddie's figures, he's currently averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Compared to previous years, his stats have significantly dropped. However, that doesn't mean it'll become a problem for the Lakers.

Before signing the former Brooklyn Nets guard, the Purple and Gold needed reliable players who could make big-time plays, may it be on offense, defense, or playmaking. This is so that the team wouldn't heavily rely on LeBron James every game. James is known to be an all-around player who could play every position. However, given that the "King" is aging, they'll have to reserve his energy come the postseason.

Since then, D'Angelo Russell has stepped up to the challenge and has finally acted like the star he was always capable of in recent games. Now, with Spencer Dinwiddie making his debut in LA, LeBron's workload could subside a bit, giving him the breather he needs between games.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!