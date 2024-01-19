"Glad Jokic didn't have to pay Melo": Bruce Brown Jr. paying $10,000 to wear #11 for Raptors has NBA fans going berserk

Bruce Brown Jr. was part of the Indiana Pacers’ package for former Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam. Indiana signed Brown in the offseason after helping the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 NBA championship. He played 33 games for the Pacers before the trade.

There was a slight hiccup for Brown before he could start playing for the Raptors. He wanted to wear No. 11, which is what he had been using in Denver and Indiana. That figure, however, was already taken by power forward Jontay Porter, who is on a two-way contract.

To continue wearing No. 11, Bruce Brown Jr. reportedly paid Porter $10K. The gesture surprised many fans, who promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to react:

“Glad Jokic didn’t have to pay Melo to wear no. 15 in Denver”

Porter has played just eight games for the Toronto Raptors this season. He started twice when Jakob Poeltl had to sit out with an injury. The two-year center is on a non-guaranteed contract and may not even finish the season with Toronto if he becomes part of a trade package.

The Nikola Jokic and Carmelo Anthony reaction isn’t quite accurate. “Melo” was traded to the New York Knicks in 2011, four years before the Denver Nuggets drafted “The Joker.” The No. 15 wasn’t retired by the team, so the rookie seized the opportunity to wear it. He didn’t have to ask permission or pay anybody to use the number.

Will the Toronto Raptors hold on to Bruce Brown Jr.?

It would be very unfortunate for Bruce Brown Jr. to pay $10K and eventually end up playing somewhere else. There are rumors that the Toronto Raptors are not yet done making moves. Brown’s team-friendly contract and impact will make him a valuable trade asset.

The 2023 NBA champ is on the books for $22 million and will have a $23 million team option next season. Neither Indiana nor Toronto exercised that option on his contract. Brown can’t be traded with other players until March 17, 2024, following the Pacers-Raptors deal. Toronto’s options are a little limited, but the veteran guard’s future remains uncertain.

Unless there are no other deals that can improve the team, the Toronto Raptors may keep Bruce Brown Jr. He provides wing depth behind RJ Barrett and even plays shooting guard the way he did for the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors have made it clear that Scottie Barnes is the man moving forward after Pascal Siakam’s trade. Brown’s defense, hustle, energy and outside shooting could be a boost to the supporting cast.

Toronto may also have informed Brown that the team will keep him until at least the whole season. Otherwise, paying $10K for a number makes little sense.

