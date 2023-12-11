Gloria Govan, who ex Matt Barnes and husband Derek Fisher fought over, accused of fraud in cannabis business lawsuit: Report

Gloria Govan, actress and reality TV star once in a relationship with Matt Barnes and now married to Derek Fisher, has a lawsuit against her. According to Radar Online, the lawsuit is because of alleged unpaid bills related to her cannabis business.

A company named Silver Leaf Events is suing Govan for breach of contract, fraud, intentional misrepresentation, and conspiracy to engage in unfair business practices.

The company collaborated with Govan in producing several episodes on her cannabis business. It helped with the videography and postproduction editing and charged Govan $15,000. Silver Leaf Events had sent her the contract in April earlier this year.

It started its work, but Govan allegedly never sent the payment and the signed contract despite being reminded to do so. The report also states that Govan said she would send a partial payment worth $7,500 but never did so.

Later, Govan allegedly said that she could only pay $1,000 and would pay the rest later in small amounts. However, the company representatives said they had not been paid additional money.

As of May 2023, Silver Leaf has stopped working on the project due to not being paid. It is demanding to be paid $30,000 in damages. The news was first reported exclusively by Radar Online.

What happened between Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher?

Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher have a lot of history. They were once teammates with the LA Lakers and also good friends. However, the two had an infamous fight in which Barnes put his hands on Fisher.

The incident occurred while Barnes was playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. At the time, he and Govan were going through their divorce proceedings. Meanwhile, Fisher had started dating her without Barnes' knowledge.

Fisher even started staying at the house Govan and Barnes once shared, where the married couple's children lived. Barnes found this out eventually. According to the initial report, he traveled 95 miles to confront Fisher, which led to a physical altercation.

Barnes later clarified that he only traveled roughly 15 minutes to confront Fisher. He said he did not show up because he was upset that the two started a relationship.

Barnes clarified that he came because he learned that his sons were uncomfortable with Fisher staying at their home.

All this was in the past, as they have reconciled and remain friends. They also co-parent Barnes' and Govan's sons. Fisher is also the coach of Barnes' sons' high school basketball team.

