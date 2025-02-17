"Go back to EAST WEST" - Michael Jordan's $12,000,000 Bulls' teammate gives unfiltered take on 'trash' All-Star game 

Michael Jordan's ex-Bulls teammate, Ron Harper, didn't hold back on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game's format. While watching the live contest split into two games and four teams, Harper took to X to express his dissatisfaction. He believed the league needed to return to the East vs. West format and have one game.

Harper also called out the NBA for making it an entertainment show rather than about the players and lauding them for their tremendous years.

"They’re making a joke out of the all star weekend for sure; it’s not about the players; it’s all the entertainment TRASH!!! Go back to EAST WEST GAME @NBAonTNT @NBA"

The NBA All-Star format was changed in a bid to make the game more competitive after the past few years turned out to be disappointing. Players didn't play hard enough, and many compared it to a shootaround. The NBA decided to alter the game by having three games, two semis, and a championship contest to increase competitiveness.

The target score for a team to win the game is 40 points. The shortened version has thus far seen players compete harder than usual.

However, Michael Jordan's teammate Ron Harper, who has an $18,000,000 net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), played when the traditional format worked. Many current and former players haven't been satisfied with the new format. They believe the East vs. West format remains the best to date.

The NBA reinstated that last season after a draft format where the two team captains, who were the leading vote-getters in the West and East, would pick players from both conferences. However, last year wasn't better from a competitive standpoint, either.

