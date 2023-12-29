"go bet on himself at +25000": Fans eviscerate Scoot Henderson after he said the Rookie of the Year race is ‘still up in the air’

Scoot Henderson considered himself the top rookie in this year’s NBA draft. Although Victor Wembanyama was the consensus No. 1 in the eyes of every scout and analyst, Henderson was unfazed. The former G League Ignite guard vowed to prove it once the 2023-24 season started.

Henderson had an up-and-down first six games of his career before spraining his ankle against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 1. He missed roughly three weeks as he recovered from the said injury. The Blazers eased him back once he returned and has slowly but steadily found his groove.

When asked about what he wants to accomplish this season, the point guard responded that winning the Rookie of the Year award remains his goal. He added that the ROY is still “up in the air.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on Twitter/X promptly reacted:

“He better go bet on himself at +25000”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dec. 27 odds had Chet Holmgren as the betting favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award at -180. Victor Wembanyama came in second at +140. Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. has surged to contention and is now third with a +3000 odds. Scoot Henderson is a long shot at +25000.

It’s still late in December and anything can still happen. Wembanyama has already missed a couple of games due to a sprained ankle. Injuries can happen to anyone among the early favorites. Henderson can still close the gap and may have a chance down the road.

With the way things are going, the ROY seems to be a two-way horse race between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. The OKC Thunder is likely entering the playoffs so Holmgren might have a decisive edge over Wembanyama’s Spurs who currently have the second-worst record in the NBA.

Scoot Henderson’s chance of winning the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy may be out of his reach if nothing unexpected happens to the aforementioned leaders.

Scoot Henderson has found a role coming off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers

Unlike Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, Scoot Henderson isn’t a regular starter. He has started in just five of the 20 games he has been available. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has preferred the pairing of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.

With Sharpe sidelined due to an injury, Billups has asked Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to take over the role. Henderson has remained part of the bench mob.

Expand Tweet

The No. 3 pick of this year’s draft has taken on the challenge of leading Portland’s second-stringers. He is averaging 11.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds. Henderson came off the bench on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings and finished with 17 points, 11 assists and one rebound.