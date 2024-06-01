"Go easy on him that’s his first Finals appearance" — NBA fans clown Joel Embiid as 76ers star appears on Champions League Final pregame show

NBA fans roasted Joel Embiid after he was seen at the Champions League Final game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The Philadelphia 76ers star was seen sharing a big laugh with commentators at Wembley Stadium in London.

Embiid and the 76ers exited in the first round of the playoffs this season. He is yet to appear in the NBA Finals despite his dominant performances in the regular season.

In the latest post by Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter) Embiid was seen laughing with a mic in his hand. NBA fans clowned the Sixers center in the comment section.

Roasting Joel Embiid, some of the fans hilariously remarked that the 2023 NBA MVP had reached the Championship League Final before he reached the NBA Finals.

"Been to the championship league finals before the NBA finals," a fan wrote.

"Go easy on him that’s his first Finals appearance," another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "Had to go to a Final in soccer cuz he ain’t going in the NBA."

Alluding to the 76ers' early exit in the playoffs, some fans said that Embiid should spend more time practicing instead of attending the Champions League Final.

"Bro happier there than playing ball. He don’t even know what the playoffs are," a fan said.

"He needs to be working on his game never been to ECF," another fan wrote.

Some fans said that the 76ers star needs to focus on recovering from his injury. However, others also made fun of Embiid alluding to his injury.

"Joel Embiid needs to focus on his health so they can win the chip next season." wrote a fan.

"Injury incoming," wrote another fan.

Jimmy Butler might make the difference in Joel Embiid reaching the NBA Finals

The Philadelphia 76ers need to get Joel Embiid some help next season. Even if Embiid was healthy in the postseason, the Sixers were not built to contend for the title this year. In light of Pat Riley’s reserved comments about signing Jimmy Butler in extension, there are hopes that Butler might look elsewhere to get his money.

Philadelphia is considered one of the favorable destinations for Butler. The 76ers are a good team and perhaps a star away from being a title contender, which can also help Butler with his legacy. Moreover, the team has enough cap space to sign Jimmy Butler next season.

Perhaps, one of the biggest factors that might lure the Miami Heat star to put on the Sixers’ jersey is Joel Embiid himself. Butler and Joel Embiid have been close friends since Butler played for the 76ers during the 2018-19 season.

If Butler joins Embiid in Philly, it will substantially elevate the team's chances in the playoffs. The 76ers already have Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the roster, and Butler is known for his postseason play. Perhaps, this would be enough for the 76ers to reach the Finals.