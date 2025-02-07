"Go Lakers" - Kanye West shares cryptic tweet amid confusing social media tirade

Kanye West, also known as Ye has dropped a cryptic tweet featuring support for the LA Lakers amid his confusing social media tirade. On Friday, the 24x Grammy award-winner rapper and musician expressed his thoughts on his X, formerly Twitter handle.

He posted a screenshot of X's Discover feed and accompanied his thoughts in the caption of his upload.

"Yaaaaaay wooohoooo (gay ni**a voice) Got top trending and a couple under too Go lakers Not sure why I said that Just sounded like some stupid s**t to say cause I’m wetarded," Ye captioned.

The screenshot showed the Lakers vs Warriors on Thursday trending with Kanye West's comments on controversial rapper Diddy just below it. West has been on a tweeting spree where he has made some erratic comments which has left the fans confused.

For instance, on Sunday, the platinum singer, rapper and musician made a tweet asking his followers about the NBA finals next week.

"I don’t keep up with sports. Who’s ready for the NBA finals next week."

Right now, the NBA is far away from the playoffs let alone the Finals. The league has progressed only halfway through the season and there is still a play-in tournament left before the NBA playoffs commence.

Kanye West compared Drake to Steph Curry when asked about the Canadian rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar

Last year the music world witnessed one of the biggest beefs in its history. Drake and Kendrick Lamar went against each other releasing diss tracks during the entirety of the feud. However, on May 4, 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped the diss track "Not Like Us" which became an instant hit.

The diss track won the Compton rapper several accolades including five at the latest Grammy Awards. On Monday, Complex uploaded a video on their X handle where Kanye West is seen expressing his thoughts on the beef.

The interviewer asked Kanye West if Kendrick killed Drake through his last diss track as it gained massive popularity. The 24-time Grammy winner acknowledged the Canadian rapper's defeat but also backed him and compared him to Steph Curry.

"For now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. He might drop 200 points in one song," West said.

Drake is one of the biggest musicians of this generation. He has won five Grammy Awards and has broken multiple records over his career. However, Kendrick Lamar has been riding the popularity wave with NBA players like Russell Westbrook supporting the Compton-based rapper.

