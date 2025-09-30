"Go time": Drake sends heartfelt message to Kevin Durant as he ushers in new era for Rockets

Kevin Durant participated in his first media day as a Houston Rockets player on Monday, marking the beginning of a new era in Texas. Many celebrated his move, including rapper Drake, who sent a heartfelt message to the forward.Sharing a picture of Durant from his collegiate days in Texas, Drake expressed his admiration for KD with a short message on his story.&quot;More life, sniper man. Cheers to the never-ending summer of 25!! Go time now @easymoneysniper,&quot; he wrote.Drake sends love to Kevin Durant as he begins a new chapter with the Rockets (Source: Drake/IG)Drake's heartfelt message to Durant comes amid the start of a new chapter for the former NBA MVP in Houston. The forward joined the Rockets during the offseason in a deal that saw Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks move to the Phoenix Suns.After an underwhelming two years in Arizona, where he missed out on the playoffs last term, Durant will be hoping to usher in a new era in Houston. The Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in 2024-25 and will be hoping to build on that momentum this season.With a young core of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson mixed with experienced players like Clint Capela, the team could take a shot at the title with Durant on the team. However, the West is a competitive sphere at the moment, and Fred VanVleet's ACL injury will be a huge setback for Houston.The Rockets are one of the teams that could challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominance in the West. Kevin Durant has something to prove this season, and a return to Texas might provide him with the motivation he needs.Kevin Durant attends Drake’s London concert during the offseasonKevin Durant and Drake have shared a friendly relationship since the forward's Seattle days and have remained good friends. The duo appeared to be spending time together during the offseason after KD attended a Drake concert in London.In July, Durant was spotted at the Wireless Festival attending a Drake performance, dancing to the artist's song &quot;No Face.&quot; Ironically, the song includes a lyric that mentions the forward.&quot;KD just text me, WTF are we waiting on, damn,” the lyrics reads.Durant made his appearance at the fest with a casual getup and was captured enjoying the tunes while relaxing in the VIP section.