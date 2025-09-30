  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Go time": Drake sends heartfelt message to Kevin Durant as he ushers in new era for Rockets

"Go time": Drake sends heartfelt message to Kevin Durant as he ushers in new era for Rockets

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 30, 2025 14:45 GMT
&quot;Go time&quot;: Drake sends heartfelt message to Kevin Durant as he ushers in new era for Rockets (Source: Imagn)
"Go time": Drake sends heartfelt message to Kevin Durant as he ushers in new era for Rockets (Source: Instagram/Imagn)

Kevin Durant participated in his first media day as a Houston Rockets player on Monday, marking the beginning of a new era in Texas. Many celebrated his move, including rapper Drake, who sent a heartfelt message to the forward.

Ad

Sharing a picture of Durant from his collegiate days in Texas, Drake expressed his admiration for KD with a short message on his story.

"More life, sniper man. Cheers to the never-ending summer of 25!! Go time now @easymoneysniper," he wrote.
Drake sends love to Kevin Durant as he begins a new chapter with the Rockets (Source: Drake/IG)
Drake sends love to Kevin Durant as he begins a new chapter with the Rockets (Source: Drake/IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Drake's heartfelt message to Durant comes amid the start of a new chapter for the former NBA MVP in Houston. The forward joined the Rockets during the offseason in a deal that saw Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks move to the Phoenix Suns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After an underwhelming two years in Arizona, where he missed out on the playoffs last term, Durant will be hoping to usher in a new era in Houston. The Rockets were one of the most exciting teams in 2024-25 and will be hoping to build on that momentum this season.

With a young core of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson mixed with experienced players like Clint Capela, the team could take a shot at the title with Durant on the team. However, the West is a competitive sphere at the moment, and Fred VanVleet's ACL injury will be a huge setback for Houston.

Ad

The Rockets are one of the teams that could challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder's dominance in the West. Kevin Durant has something to prove this season, and a return to Texas might provide him with the motivation he needs.

Kevin Durant attends Drake’s London concert during the offseason

Kevin Durant and Drake have shared a friendly relationship since the forward's Seattle days and have remained good friends. The duo appeared to be spending time together during the offseason after KD attended a Drake concert in London.

Ad

In July, Durant was spotted at the Wireless Festival attending a Drake performance, dancing to the artist's song "No Face." Ironically, the song includes a lyric that mentions the forward.

"KD just text me, WTF are we waiting on, damn,” the lyrics reads.

Durant made his appearance at the fest with a casual getup and was captured enjoying the tunes while relaxing in the VIP section.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications