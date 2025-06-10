"GOAT was on to something": Kevin Durant reacts to Michael Jordan's famous LeBron James and Kobe Bryant snub

Kevin Durant came across Michael Jordan’s famous interview from 2013, in which he jokingly snubbed Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for the "Slim Reaper."

Bryant was 34 at the time and had won his fifth NBA championship a few years before. On the other hand, James was in his best physical shape, dominating the league with the Miami Heat.

When asked to pick between James and Kobe, Jordan paused for a moment before answering: "Kevin Durant." He burst out laughing after mentioning KD’s name.

The clip was resurfaced by a Durant fan page, and the Phoenix Suns superstar caught wind of it.

“Goat was onto something,” wrote Durant.

Durant’s reaction to Michael Jordan’s interview from 2013

Another clip from the same post shows Kobe Bryant admitting that he retired without figuring out how to guard Durant.

“Kevin Durant. That was the one I retired without being able to figure out how I can stop him,” Bryant said.

Durant, 36, will enter his 18th season in the NBA. He has had a legendary career, averaging 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 50.2%. He has won two NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

After a disappointing season with the Suns, Kevin Durant could be on the move this summer

In 2024-25, the Phoenix Suns boasted a lineup containing stars like Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Despite having such quality on their roster, the team failed to make the playoffs. They finished 11th (36-46) in the Western Conference.

Durant had quite the season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 52.7%, including 43% from 3. However, he might not be in Phoenix too long, as the team is reportedly open to trading him this summer.

