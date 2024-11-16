"Goat that travels like a cripple": Fans call out LeBron James' antics after referees miss travel call on his layup

Fans called out LeBron James on social media for his antics that ended in a missed layup. The LA Lakers faced the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in an Emirates NBA Cup game. The Purple and Gold walked out with a 120-115 win but the fans noticed a big miss on the referees' side.

Bricks Center, a basketball page on X, formerly Twitter, uploaded a video of the Lakers superstar traveling before attempting a layup in the second quarter.

A fan reposted the video and called out LeBron in the caption of his repost.

"When he stat-pads his way to a triple-double in an inflated era,we'll see bots & drones telling us we're dumb if we think we've seen a better player. Better player who's played 22 seasons with far less accolades. Goat that travels like a cripple," the fan commented.

Other fans joined the troll train and expressed similar sentiments in the post's comments section.

"How do refs miss that hike through the Ozarks?" a fan said.

"6 steps leading to a missed layup. Oh. My eye. LeExcuses," Another fan said.

"The travel was smooth, the layup was wild, and the acting? Top-tier," Another fan said.

One fan made a sarcastic comment comparing the Lakers ace to prime Michael Jordan.

"Nah this man's is better than Prime Jordan. We all need to bow down."

"I see 6 steps, my guy traveling to another city," another fan said.

Despite the missed traveling call, LeBron James registered a triple-double. He had 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists.

LeBron James on his retirement plans: "I’m not going to play that much longer"

LeBron James, 39, is one of the oldest players in the NBA. However, he has been delivering performances close to those of many young players. After scoring a triple-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Bron gave an update on his retirement plans in a post-game interview.

"I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest," James said. "I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not going to be the guy that’s disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor."

The four-time NBA champion started after being picked first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. After more than two decades, he is still one of the finest players on the court. LeBron James is averaging 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game this season.

