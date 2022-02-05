“Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are at each other” - Brian Windhorst talks about the deteriorating relationship of Denver Nuggets stars

The Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell were both announced as reserves for the 71st NBA All-Star Game. The game, which is scheduled to be held on Feb. 20, will be hosted by the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

They join the other reserves selected by NBA coaches for the Western Conference, including Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. However, Green will sit out this year due to a back injury. The reserves will complement Western Conference starters led by LeBron James.

The Jazz are currently ranked 4th in the NBA Western Conference standings with a 32-21 record. However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Jazz's top duo - Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell - are said to be in troubled waters as they can't seem to get along.

"Gobert and Mitchell are at each other's throats and it's like the most underplayed story in the league, I think. Because the jazz are struggling a lot. This team that had big expectations and they're getting passed by quite frankly, they're not on the level that they were a year ago. Donovan and Gobert, even though they're both under long term contrcontracts,under each other's skin."

NBA Central @TheNBACentral Report: Donovan Mitchell’s relationship with Rudy Gobert is back to being ‘passively aggressively awkward’: ‘There’s some drama here’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/utah-jazz/… Report: Donovan Mitchell’s relationship with Rudy Gobert is back to being ‘passively aggressively awkward’: ‘There’s some drama here’ ahnfiredigital.com/nba/utah-jazz/…

Windhorst claims that both players have been going at each other on social media passively, sub-tweeting and the like. He suggests that Rudy Gobert blames Mitchell for their poor defensive run this season.

"There's all kinds of sub-tweeting and passive aggressive stuff going on. They were the number three defensive team in the league last year. Gobert has been really clear that he is blaming Donovan for that."

Utah Jazz defeat Brooklyn Nets without their talisman Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts as he watches a shot go in the basket agaisnt the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of their game February 4, 2022 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Rudy Gobert is having a stellar season, leading the league in total rebounds and rebounds per game. But the center has had to sit out the Jazz's last six games due to a calf injury. In that time, the franchise has gone 2-4, with a four-game losing streak before defeating the Denver Nuggets and, more recently, a breakout win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Reports suggest that he is to make a return next week. He averages 16 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, shooting 70.7% from the field and 69.0% from the free throw line.

Udoka Azubuike stepped in for "The French Rejection" in the Jazz's last two victories, leading the team in rebounds in both games. He posted a double-double last night against the Nets, posting 10 points and 11 rebounds. As did Bojan Bogdanovic, recording 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Mitchell led the team with 27 points, three rebounds and six assists.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Jazz recorded their 32nd victory of the season, trumping the Nets by a 23-point differential.

Edited by Arnav