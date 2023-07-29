"God is great": LeBron James provides first-hand update on Bronny James' health via Instagram with a video of his son playing piano

Bronny James, who had the entire NBA community scurrying for health updates, has been sighted on LeBron James' Instagram playing the piano providing much relief to the eager fandom.

LeBron uploaded a video of a relaxed Bronny playing the piano within the comforts of their home. James thanked god and expressed his gratitude while promising his continued support to his eldest son.

Earlier this week, it had been reported that the USC commit had collapsed on the court as a result of a cardiac arrest. This had sent shockwaves across NBA circles owing to the high-profile nature of the victim and the fact that Bronny is merely 18 years old.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

While it was already made clear that Bronny James was in stable condition, such a quick response was certainly not expected and comes as a pleasant surprise to NBA fans around the world. LeBron James' dream to play with his son in the NBA might have seen a reduction in probability but remains very much a possibility still.

Is the cardiac arrest likely to hamper Bronny James' NBA prospects?

Bronny James was projected to be a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA draft

A cardiac arrest is definitely a complicated ailment and only time can tell whether there shall be much impact of this incident on Bronny's career. But there are various instances of athletes returning from similar conditions in recent times that can serve as points of optimism.

Keyontae Johnson, who was drafted 50th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023, proves to be the most recent case in point in NBA terms. After collapsing on the court mid-game in 2020, Johnson, a first-team All-SEC player at the time, made a return to basketball and will be completing his NBA dream in the upcoming season.

Another similar example is of Denmark's men's national football team captain Christian Eriksen, who showed that a return to the highest level of sport is possible. With LeBron James' support, the eldest member of the next generation of the #JamesGang is set to embark on a quest to accomplish his dream while also making his father's dream a reality.

