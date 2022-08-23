“Goes to enjoy a nice family trip and end up getting “night night”d” - Stephen Curry’s sister hilariously reveals Warriors star pulled out the “night night” celebration while playing cards

Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee revealed on Twitter a hilarious moment she had with the Warriors star. His competitiveness was on display again when he pulled off a "night night" celebration against his sister when their family was playing cards.

Here's what Sydel tweeted:

"Goes to enjoy a nice family trip and end up getting “night night”d by your own bro playing cards. It’s rough out here."

Curry popularized the "night night" celebration during the playoffs last season. He used the gesture every time he was about to close out a game and get a win for the Warriors. The two-time MVP's celebration was replicated by several athletes from various sports after the Dubs' championship win.

Stephen Curry's company, SC30Inc, also filed a trademark for the phrase "night night." If they secure the rights, the filing could extend to as many as 35 product categories such as bedding, glassware, boxing equipment and alcoholic beverages.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors could face a challenging road ahead in their hopes of defending their title

The Golden State Warriors returned to the top of the league with their fourth championship in eight years last season. Stephen Curry and company endured a difficult stretch after their 2019 NBA Finals loss, but they beat the odds to reclaim their throne in 2021-22.

The journey toward another streak and winning back-to-back titles may be more difficult this time. The Western Conference is looking stronger than ever, with several teams bolstering their rosters with quality additions ahead of the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will likely have a better shot at giving the Warriors a run for their money with their superstars returning from long-term injury layoffs. The Warriors weren't able to retain several players who were crucial to their championship success.

That included defensive stalwart Gary Payton II and players like Otto Porter Jr., Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson, who left in free agency. The Warriors were already overboard with their salary structure, so it became difficult for them to offer these players the kind of money they received from their new teams.

Nevertheless, the Golden State Warriors still have all their starters returning and Jordan Poole, who improved significantly last season, off the bench. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green haven't lost a step, while Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have adapted to their roles exceptionally well.

