"Going on another 28 game losing streak": Detroit Pistons fans in shambles as team gets blown out right after streak-snapping win

The Detroit Pistons, after breaking their 28-game losing streak, failed to bring the momentum in their next game as they lost to the Houston Rockets by as much as 23 points at the Toyota, Center in Houston, Texas on the first day of 2024.

Still fresh in the minds of basketball fans is how the Pistons were able to lose 28 consecutive games and some see them losing more as the midway into the 2023-24 season.

Some fans tweeted that the Pistons are on the first loss of another 28-game losing streak:

One fan said that it was fun until it lasted as the Rockets outclassed the Pistons on their home court.

Before the year ended, some Pistons fans were expecting changes but there has not been any. Tom Gores and Troy Weaver are being pressured by their loyal fan base to live up to what they promised.

Of course, the polarizing internet has some loyal Pistons fans encouraging them to move forward and fight on.

Houston Rockets blow away Detroit Pistons in battle of twins

The recent matchup between the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons was highlighted by the matchup between the Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar, as they battled for the first time against each other in the NBA.

Amen Thompson came off the bench and contributed 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals as the Rockets took home the victory. On the other hand, Ausar Thompson chipped in five points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Both twins played more than 24 minutes each for their teams.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals while Jalen Green tallied 22 points, five rebounds and a steal during the win.

Meanwhile, Alec Burks was the Pistons' leading scorer in the loss doing 21 points while Cade Cunningham struggled shooting only 3-of-16 from the field to finish with only six points but had 10 assists in the loss.

The Houston Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak to start the year and they carry a winning record of 16-15 moving forward to hosting the Brooklyn Nets on January 3 at the Toyota Center.

For the Detroit Pistons, they still have three games left on their NBA Western Conference swing taking on the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets from Jan. 3 to 7 before returning to the Little Ceasars Arena.