Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were stunned by a relentless Sacramento Kings on Tuesday's In-Season Tournament. Sacramento won 124-123 to send the Dubs packing from the marquee tournament, despite the Warriors leading by 24 points.

Malik Monk drilled in a wild game-winning shot with 7.6 seconds remaining, and Curry's buzzer-beater clattered off of the rim as Sacramento pulled out a thriller. That had Warriors fans in shock as they took to X (formerly called Twitter) to share their thoughts:

"I'm actually going to f*****g kill myself," one tweeted.

Warriors fans were in shambles after Stephen Curry and Golden State dropped another game.

The Warriors dominated for the entirety of the first half, but the Kings rallied before Monk applied the finishing touches.

The Kings' path to advancing in the tournament was to either beat the Warriors or lose by 11 or fewer points. They accomplished that with a gritty win in the final West Group C contest.

Chris Paul, Gary Payton II suffer injuries as Stephen Curry, Warriors implode

Stephen Curry ended his evening with 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 29 points as well with 10 boards and three assists. However, that wasn't enough, as De'Aaron Fox (29 points), Kevin Huerter (21 points) and Malik Monk (21 points) combined to help Sacramento pull it back.

Apart from the loss, Golden State also lost Chris Paul (left leg soreness) and Gary Payton II (right calf injury), denting the depth of their bench. Paul finished with three points and two steals in five minutes.

The loss sees the Kings advance to the quarterfinals as the Warriors plummet to 8-10 in the West and tenth in the standings. Curry didn't mince words after the loss:

"We all got to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we individually can do better.

"In those deciding moments of a game, better decisions, better discipline to not foul, all the little things that we know impacts winning. That's the only way we're gonna get out of this little funk where you're playing hard, and you have nothing to show for it."

The Warriors play the LA Clippers next in a two-game series, followed by a skirmish against the Phoenix Suns.