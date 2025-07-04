"Going to get burnt": John Salley gets honest about Michael Jordan’s son's inescapable public scrutiny

Four-time NBA Champion John Salley believes that Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, was bound to get in trouble at some point because of the burden of expectations on him. Salley said that Jordan’s celebrated career has always put a magnifying glass on Marcus' life. So anything he does that is slightly off track is instantly weaponized by everyone.

Salley was asked about Marcus' arrest during an interview with DJ Vlad on Wednesday. Even though the former Chicago Bulls star admitted that he is on team Larsa Pippen in her split with Marcus, Salley had compassion for his former teammate's son.

“Michael Jordan's son, it's a heavy crown to carry, man. You don't get to be human. You get to be human, but you're human with a magnifying glass on you,” Salley said. (33:30)

“So, you know, if you put the magnifying glass and the sun is on you, you're gonna get burnt. So, that's what happened with Michael's son. There's just so much happening, that eventually he was going to get burnt,” he added.

Marcus Jordan has seen his fair share of controversies, mostly stemming from his relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen. However, his wild lifestyle has also got him in trouble.

In February, Jordan was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine. After lab testing, it was confirmed that the Bulls legend’s son had ketamine not cocaine.

Marcus Jordan has admitted to substance abuse issues. He is currently working on the problem and is on a journey to sobriety. In May, he uploaded a picture on Instagram, revealing that he has been sober for 40 days.

Marcus Jordan tried to use his father's name to avoid arrest

Body cam footage of Marcus Jordan's arrest in February showed that he tried using his father, Michael Jordan's name, to get out of trouble. The incident went viral all over social media, reflecting the kind of pressure and attention John Salley alluded to in his interview.

“I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?” Jordan had said.

The hearing for Jordan's case was originally supposed to take place on June 23. After his team filed a motion, the date was revised to September.

