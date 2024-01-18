"Going to be hard": Dwyane Wade sounds alarm bell for Team USA's dominance at 2024 Paris Olympics

Dwyane Wade doesn't believe it would be easy for Team USA to win the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Wade spoke about Team USA's chances in the Olympics with Boardroom.

Since last decade, the league has seen a rush of international players. Foreign-born players have won the league MVP award in each of the last five seasons.

Wade alluded to the fact that most of the stars in the league are non-American and winning a gold medal wouldn't be easy for the US team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just look in the league; most of the stars are non-American born basketball players,” Wade said. “Honestly, it’s just going to be hard to be that dominant. But to win gold and to be the best is going to take some commitment. It’s going to take some sacrifice.”

“It’s definitely getting more challenging. And now we’re going to see what we’re made of, not just from a talent standpoint, but overall as basketball players. But it’s going to be interesting, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish,” Wade added.

On Wednesday, Dwyane Wade launched his podcast, “Why with Dwyane Wade.” The podcast is in partnership with iHeartPodcasts and his 59th & Prairie Entertainment company. The first episode will feature Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, and Tony Parker.

LeBron James is recruiting star players in Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics

When it comes to basketball, the US is still considered to be the most dominant force in the world. The USA Men’s basketball is still ranked No. 1 in the FIBA world rankings.

However, following their poor showing in the most recent FIBA World Cup, there are concerns regarding their position among the top basketball-playing nations.

There have been reports that LeBron James is gathering players for Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics this year. In October 2023, James told reporters on LA Lakers Media Day that he had intentions to play in the Olympics this year.

Several players, including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis and Devin Booker, have expressed their interest in playing for the team at the Olympics. Joel Embiid, who has both French and US citizenship, has expressed his desire to suit up for the US team.

LeBron's decision came after Team USA failed to win a medal in the FIBA World Cup. The world no. 1 finished 4th in the competition, drawing massive criticism from the media.

Moreover, numerous stars will likely join the team to assert US dominance in basketball.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!