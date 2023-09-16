'Going through it': DeMar DeRozan sparks concern among fans with cryptic tweet about his struggles with depression

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls posted a couple of cryptic tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter. DeRozan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the past few years. He is entering the final year of his contract with the Bulls next season.

With the offseason still a month away from ending, it could be hard for some NBA players to go through their usual routine. DeRozan tweeted the following very early Saturday:

"Going through it, trying to maintain..."

The 34-year-old star then followed it up with:

"Gave the world the best advice, wish I could give myself…"

DeMar DeRozan was one of the first few NBA players who opened up about their mental health struggles. DeRozan tweeted back in 2018 that he suffers from depression and shared in an interview with The Toronto Star that same year how he copes with anxiety and loneliness.

"It's one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we're all human at the end of the day," DeRozan said. "We all got feelings. ... All of that. Sometimes, it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world's on top of you."

He added:

"I always have various nights. I've always been like that since I was young, but I think that's where my demeanour comes from. I'm so quiet, if you don't know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you've got to cope with."

Several NBA stars also came forward with their struggles, including Kevin Love. The NBA immediately added a new rule requiring every team to have a full-time mental health professional as part of their medical staff.

Fans share words of encouragement to DeMar DeRozan

Several concerned fans on social media quickly responded to the cryptic messages posted by DeMar DeRozan. Most are worried due to his history of mental health struggles but others began sending him words of encouragement and love.

This fan tweeted:

"You've been an idol for a lot of people throughout the years, man. The least we can do is have your back. We love you Deebo ❤️🙏"

Another fan showed a lot of love to DeRozan:

"Everyone goes through it, you will prevail! 💖 💖 LOVE YOUUUU DEMAR KEEP WIT IT!"

Here are some other beautiful messages from fans to Deebo:

