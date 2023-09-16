Shaquille O'Neal once faced Ken Jeong in an episode of Drop The Mic five years ago. It was David vs. Goliath, considering Shaq's 7-foot-1 frame against the 5-foot-4 comedian. However, it was Jeong, who came out on top after roasting the LA Lakers legend.

Drop The Mic was a show on TNT based on a segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. In the first episode of Season 2 in 2018, O'Neal and Jeong tried to rip each other apart with words but the funny man prevailed with his witty lyrics.

"If you think you got me, Shaq, I'd say, 'Go ahead and try it,'" Jeong rapped. "You haven't won sh*t without the help of Kobe Bryant. You won't survive this matchup, no matter how you shake it. This battle's a free throw, which means you won't make it. Just because you drop albums doesn't mean that you can rhyme.

"You are a monster, diabetic Frankenstein. You were a superstar, but now you're a sucker. Goodbye, Mr. Shaq. Toodaloo, motherf***er!

That was just the first round but the response from Shaquille O'Neal was weak. He called out Ken Jeong for having a small penis and stereotyping him. Jeong's second round also roasted O'Neal, calling him fat and mocking his rap career.

"Yes, when people saw my penis, they went nuts," Jeong said. "You went from dunkin' basketballs to Dunkin' Donuts. And let me ask you one thing that really has me laughing. How'd the guy who mumbles every word get into broadcasting? You call yourself a rapper, but you can't stay on beat.

"How'd you play for Miami, son, but your balls had no heat? You think that you're a comic, so let me tell you, Shaq. You are only funny, ha-ha-ha, because you're fat!"

After the final round, it was clear that Ken Jeong was the winner. Shaquille O'Neal was a good sport and even hilariously asked for a recount.

Shaquille O'Neal and Ken Jeong almost starred in a TV series

Shaquille O'Neal and Ken Jeong (Photo: Drop the Mic/TNT)

The chemistry between Shaquille O'Neal and Ken Jeong was off the charts during their time together on Drop the Mic. It was so good that TBS ordered an unscripted television series starring Shaq and Jeong called Unqualified.

The show will be about the duo's partnership doing odd jobs such as mall cops, substitute kindergarten teachers, train conductors and party clowns. The four-time NBA champion and the funny man would have served as executive producers along with some people from Abso Lutely Productions.

However, Unqualified could be stuck in developmental hell because it has been five years since the announcement and nothing has been released. The show's IMBD page describes it as still in pre-production.

