Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry returns favor to Kim Kardashian with skincare products weeks after receiving SKIMS items

Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, returned the favor to Kim Kardashian weeks after receiving a generous gift. Kardashian sent Ayesha SKIMS products earlier this month, debunking the rumored feud between the two several years ago. Ayesha sent the reality star a set of her Sweet July skincare products.

In a recent story on her Instagram account, Kardashian shared the package she received from Mrs. Curry. She thanked Ayesha for the gift while also plugging the Sweet July brand.

"Thank you @ayeshacurry and @sweetjuly," Kardashian wrote.

Kim Kardashian received a gift from Ayesha Curry.

Ayesha Curry received SKIMS products from Kim Kardashian earlier this month. She also shared it on Instagram and thanked Kardashian on one of her stories. She got pink, blue and green colored shapewears.

"Thank you @kimkardashian @skims ... It's all cute," Ayesha wrote.

Ayesha Curry's Instagram story earlier this month.

SKIMS is a clothing brand founded by Kardashian in 2019 with Jens and Emma Grede. It's one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and even won the Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

The company is currently worth an estimated $4 billion. They have a partnership with luxury brands such as Nordstrom and Fendi, as well as the United States Olympic team.

Meanwhile, Ayesha Curry launched her lifestyle brand called Sweet July in 2019. The company offers products such as skin care with a monthly magazine of the same name. Sweet July Production is also under the company's banner which aims to produce films.

Sweet July Skin currently offers three core products: Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner and Irie Power Face Oil. These products are influenced by Ayesha's Jamaican heritage with ingredients such as guava, papaya, neem and soursop.

Here's a video of Ayesha and Steph Curry promoting the skincare line:

Did Ayesha Curry have a feud with Kim Kardashian?

Is there a feud between Ayesha and Kim?

Several years ago back in 2015, there was a rumored feud with Ayesha Curry and Kim Kardashian. It came from fans who thought that Ayesha took a shot at Kardashian for her almost-nude posts on social media.

Ayesha cleared that air in 2019 during an interview with The Daily Beast. There was no bad blood between her and Kardashian, and she even mentioned being close to Kim's sister, Khloe.

"I saw a picture in a magazine one day, and it was literally like walking around with nipples out, it was so drastic," Curry said. "I thought it was hilarious. So that's why I tweeted that. My intentions were not to say you can't show leg or whatever. That's ridiculous. I know Khloe, and they're great, so it was very uncalled for."

