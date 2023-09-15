"Stephen Curry has had the bigger global impact": Michael Jordan's rival claimed his fame rooted in legendary shoe line

Stephen Curry has changed the game of basketball for better or worse. Curry has already cemented himself as the greatest shooter of all time and his impact on the game has been huge. Michael Jordan's former rival, Reggie Miller, believes social media has a lot to do with it so he thinks Curry has had more impact than the Chicago Bulls legend.

In an interview on The Dan Patrick Show several months ago, Miller discussed the impact of social media on Curry's greatness. The Indiana Pacers legend believes that Curry has had more impact on the younger generation because of the internet while MJ is now mostly known for his shoes.

"He's playing in the age of social media," Miller said. "There wasn't that when Michael Jordan played. You had to actually watch the games, Stephen Curry is in the digital age. ... I would say Stephen Curry has had the bigger global impact. I think Michael Jordan's really now more famous for the shoes, the brand. People forget how great he is and was."

There is some truth to what Reggie Miller said about the influence of both Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan. Curry not only changed the way NBA teams play but also how the future generation will look at basketball. The majority of the population might not have Curry's gift of shooting but they will at least try.

Meanwhile, Jordan's status as a pop culture icon was cemented by his popular shoe brand. Many will still call MJ the greatest of all time but the younger generation will likely know him because of his shoes. Or unless they start watching his highlights on YouTube.

Michael Jordan unimpressed with Stephen Curry's statement about being the PG GOAT

Steph Curry made headlines last month after claiming that he's the greatest point guard of all time. Curry's remarks opened up a debate between him and Magic Johnson for the title, but Michael Jordan put a rest to it after texting Stephen A. Smith his response.

"Magic Johnson is easily the best point guard of all time," Smith said Jordan wrote. "Steph Curry is very close, but not in front of Magic. You must define 'point guard' to really have a serious debate. Steph Curry is by far the best shooter of all-time. ... But Magic Johnson invented the triple-double.

"Not true invented, but makes it more noticeable in terms of the impact on the game. It's a point guard stat, to be honest. Magic was the best. ... By the way, Magic has five NBA championships."

