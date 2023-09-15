"I had 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks" - Lamar Odom shares inspirational story about recovery from cocaine abuse

Lamar Odom has been open about his past struggles with cocaine addiction that effectively ended his NBA career.

Odom recently shared what really happened on Oct. 13, 2015, when he was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel. Many thought that the former LA Lakers star overdosed, but it was not true.

In an appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast with former LA Clippers teammates Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Odom opened up about that fateful day. He did not suffer an overdose but he almost died after suffering multiple strokes and heart attacks.

"I wake up, have a drink," Odom said. "I wake up three days later. I'm all plastered everywhere that I OD'd, and I almost died. I'm like, 'I ain't even do drugs that night.' You know what I mean? Motherf***ers tried to kill me. They knew my weakness."

He added:

"When I woke up, they told me I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks, so I'm not even supposed to be here.

"I'm like, 'There's got to be a purpose for me living.' That's just scientifically impossible for somebody to have 12 strokes and six heart attacks and be living. I'm like, 'Must be to give back."

Lamar Odom miraculously made a full recovery and began taking care of himself. It took a lot of time and effort to become sober. Apart from his cocaine abuse, Odom was also open about his porn and sex addiction.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year found his purpose earlier this year when he founded the Odom Recovery Group and bought three rehab centers in California. Odom Recovery Group is a company that offers comprehensive substance abuse treatment and wellness programs to those struggling with addiction.

Odom serves as the company's president and CEO and has a full team behind him including CEO Brandi Snail, CFO Gina Rodriguez and CMO Anthony Kotzev. Odom Recovery Group also continues to build its brand by looking for affiliates that can provide assistance and insurance.

Lamar Odom's NBA career

Lamar Odom during his time with the LA Lakers

Lamar Odom was drafted fourth overall by the LA Clippers in 1999 out of Rhode Island. Odom had a promising start to his career with the Clippers, spending the first four years of his career.

Odom signed with the Miami Heat in 2003 when he became a restricted free agent. The Clippers didn't match the offer, as they had already matched Elton Brand's contract offer from the Heat, too.

He lasted just one season in Miami and was traded to the LA Lakers in the Shaquille O'Neal deal.

Lamar Odom had his best years in Los Angeles, winning two NBA championships with Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. He won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2011. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks that year and ended his career with the Clippers in 2013.

