"Going to lose his mind": Draymond Green predicts another Colin Cowherd Shedeur Sanders' meltdown after struggling preseason finale outing

Draymond Green has predicted another meltdown for Colin Cowherd while reacting to a clip of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round pick arrived for the Browns’ preseason final against the LA Rams, wearing a hat turned backwards.The Golden State Warriors forward came across the clip, originally posted on Threads. Green reacted, saying Cowherd would have another meltdown over Sanders’ hat.“Colin Cowherd about to lose his mind about the hat,” Green wrote. Post by @money23green View on ThreadsColin Cowherd has been one of Shedeur Sanders’ most vocal critics since he was drafted. He has criticized the young star on several occasions, commenting on his behavior, apparel and image.Most recently, Cowherd referred to Sanders as “silly” and “goofy” while talking about the Browns’ quarterback depth chart. Despite the criticism from Cowherd and others, Sanders has continued to perform, completing 58.6% of his passes in the preseason for 152 passing yards.The fifth-round pick also threw two touchdown passes as the Browns closed the preseason with a 3-0 record.Draymond Green was hyped after Shedeur Sanders’ dominant preseason performanceHeading into his NFL debut, Shedeur Sanders had a chip on his shoulder. After being projected as a first-round pick, the quarterback fell to the fifth round during the draft, leaving him with a lot to prove to the rest of the teams in the NFL.Sanders was on a roll in his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns. After the game, Draymond Green wrote a message on Threads, congratulating Sanders on his solid performance.“Love to see it Shedeur!! 🔥🔥🔥 some people just got it,” Green wrote.Draymond Green's post on ThreadsDraymond Green has shown support for Sanders, considering the two have followed a similar path to the big leagues. Much like Sanders in the NFL, the four-time champion also came into the NBA with much to prove, as he was passed over by most teams before being drafted at No. 35.Since then, Green has been an integral part of the Warriors’ dynasty, winning four championships and the Defensive Player of the Year award. He continues to be integral to Golden State’s success, starting 66 games for them last season.