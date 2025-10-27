"Going nuts every time Brandon Ingram scores": NBA Fans React to GloRilla's Courtside Appearance during Raptors' Game in Cooper Flagg's House

Rapper GloRilla sat courtside on Sunday when rumored boyfriend Brandon Ingram’s Toronto Raptors faced the Dallas Mavericks. The “Yeah, Glo!” hitmaker made her presence felt, particularly when the former All-Star forward scored. GloRilla’s unabashed cheering prompted fans to react on social media.Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News wrote:“GloRilla is going nuts every time Ingram scores lol.”Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2LINKGloRilla is going nuts every time Ingram scores lolOne fan said:zDefender @ZDefenderLINK@MikeACurtis2 hell of a screech lolAnother fan added:Black Marvel @6lackMarvelLINKDang we getting everybody hereOne mor fan continued:BobbyT @BobbyTyJones12LINK@MikeACurtis2 BIG GLO🫡Another fan reacted:Dorothy J. Gentry @DorothyJGentryLINKBrandon Ingram just scored for Toronto and GloRilla- sitting courtside - started celebrating. 🥳Gloria Hallelujah Woods in real life seemed to launch her relationship with Brandon Ingram on Wednesday. She attended another Raptors road game wearing a custom-made No. 3 chain, a nod to Ingram’s number.Rapper Boosie sat beside “The Glorious” singer during the Raptors’ game in Atlanta against the Hawks. According to him, she could not stop saying “That’s my man” every time Ingram did well.On Sunday, the crowd in Dallas, which cheered for Cooper Flagg and Co., saw what the fans in Atlanta experienced with GloRilla sitting at courtside.GloRilla watched Brandon Ingram go toe-to-toe with Cooper FlaggOne of the most highly anticipated matchups heading into Sunday's Raptors-Mavericks game was the showdown between Brandon Ingram and Cooper Flagg. Although they did not go head-to-head during the entire clash, there were stretches where they guarded each other.Overall, it was a largely seesaw battle heading into the fourth quarter. GloRilla’s man, Brandon Ingram, had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ingram had an efficient night, making 7 of 13 shots, including 1 of 2 from deep.The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft also showed he could hang on with a former All-Star. Flagg tallied 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block. He went 7-for-13, but hit just 1 of 5 attempts from rainbow distance.Although both had largely similar numbers, the Mavericks had total control of the game. They opened the fourth quarter with a 6-2 blast to extend their lead to 109-93.With still enough time left to try and rally for a win, the Raptors need Ingram to be even better. Nobody would be surprised if GloRilla becomes more engaged if Ingram carries his team on his back for a late surge.