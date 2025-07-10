"Gold digger who went her entire relationship without asking for a penny" - Dwight Howard's wife makes her stance clear on alimony claims

Dwight Howard's wife, Amber Rose Howard, released a statement following news of her divorce filing against the NBA legend. Amber, famously known as Amy Luciani, cleared the air about being called a 'gold digger' after a report said that she was requesting alimony and asking the court to divide their assets equally.

Ad

In a statement on Instagram, Amber clarified that Dwight didn't sign a prenuptial agreement, even though she encouraged him to. She also mentioned that she's not looking to get any assets or properties from the one-time NBA champion.

"The value I add cannot be bought. I rather build the empire with you. You ever met a gold digger who went her entire relationship without asking for a penny & asked for a prenuptial agreement & doesn’t want any part of his assets when it ends 👂🏾oh okay. I won’t bother asking for privacy. This is the internet so I’ll accept the good with the bad. Right now is just a bad moment but God oversees it all and this too shall pass 🤎," Amber wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

TMZ first reported Amber Rose Howard's divorce filing, having obtained documents regarding the matter. While she didn't deny the alimony claim, the TV personality disputed claims that she wanted half of Dwight Howard's assets.

According to MoneyWise, the divorce filing was made in Georgia, which is an equitable distribution state. The court will be fair about dividing their properties equally, though alimony will be based on length of marriage, standard of living during the marriage, age and health of the couple and other factors.

Ad

The couple was married in January, with Amber Howard filing for divorce on July 1. She cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken." It's Dwight's second marriage and he has five children with five different women. His first wife was former WNBA player Te'a Cooper.

Dwight Howard 'hurting' after Amber Rose files for divorce

Dwight Howard 'hurting' after Amber Rose files for divorce. (Photo: IMAGN)

After TMZ reported Amber Rose Howard is filing for divorce, Dwight Howard shared a short message on X/Twitter. Dwight is feeling "hurt" about what happened, but is keeping his head held high and smiling.

Ad

"Hurt but still Smiling Still Grinding Still Believing 🙏🏾," Howard tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Howard is no longer in the NBA and is set to get inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame later this year. He's currently playing for the LA Riot in the BIG3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More