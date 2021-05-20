Golden State Warriors 100-103 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James and co. outlast Stephen Curry's crew

The LA Lakers escaped with a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors during their play-in tournament game at Staples Center on Wednesday. The Purple and Gold now advance to the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference to face the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.
For much of the first half, the LA Lakers appeared to be sleepwalking, knowing they had another shot at making the playoffs even if they lost. In contrast, the Golden State Warriors played with a passion and determination like there was no tomorrow.
Things wouldn't turn around for the Lakers until the second half. LeBron James took matters into his own hands with a triple-double game. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Davis led the squad in scoring with 25 points. Reserve guard Alex Caruso was also pivotal in this game as he defended Stephen Curry as well as anyone we've seen. Curry still had 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but had six turnovers because of the LA Lakers' tough defense.
Golden State Warriors dominate LA Lakers in first half
The LA Lakers started out cold in the first quarter with LeBron James making just 1-of-4 from the field, Dennis Schroder 0-of-5 and Anthony Davis 1-of-8. They shot a frigid 29.2 percent overall.
That allowed the Golden State Warriors to lead 28-22 at the end of the quarter.
The same intensity from the Dubs continued in the second quarter. Warriors coach Steve Kerr got his team to play stifling defense on the LA Lakers to force them into tough shots. On offense, the Golden State Warriors went full throttle as they kept their opponents guessing. Curry got going as well, making his first threes of the game in the quarter.
The Golden State Warriors led by 13 points, 55-42 at the half.
Curry led the Warriors in scoring at the half with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He outscored the LA Lakers' three best scorers on his own. James had six points, Davis five and Schroder two for a total of 13.
LA Lakers stifle Golden State Warriors in second half
In the third quarter, the LA Lakers caught fire with Dennis Schroder and Lebron James leading the way. Their swarming defense had the Golden State Warriors rethinking their shots and missing the ones they took.
No matter what the Golden State Warriors did, the LA Lakers kept coming back. The home team locked down the visitors inside and outside. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Caruso stuck to Curry like glue. Though the two-time MVP still made some ridiculous shots, the Lakers duo made him work hard for his shots.
James, shackled in the first half and the beginning of the third, started to heat up and took control of the LA Lakers' offense.
One of the best defenders in the NBA, Draymond Green had his fingerprints all over this game as well with excellent defense inside while forcing Davis to take tough shots. The veteran forward played smart basketball throughout the game.
In the end, the LA Lakers defense made every shot a contested one. The defense especially kept the Golden State Warriors from taking open shots.
Other fans expressed disgust over what they thought was James flopping on a foul by Draymond Green late in the fourth quarter.
Nonetheless, James was the difference-maker in the game. With 58.2 seconds remaining, he made the biggest shot of the game with a three in Curry's face as the shot clock winded down to give the LA Lakers the lead for good.
Game 1 of the first-round matchup between the LA Lakers and Suns will be on Sunday, May 23.
For the Golden State Warriors, they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle for the No. 8 seed in the West on Friday, May 21 at 9 PM ET.
