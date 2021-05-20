Golden State Warriors 100-103 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James and co. outlast Stephen Curry's crew

The LA Lakers escaped with a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors during their play-in tournament game at Staples Center on Wednesday. The Purple and Gold now advance to the 2021 NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference to face the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.

For much of the first half, the LA Lakers appeared to be sleepwalking, knowing they had another shot at making the playoffs even if they lost. In contrast, the Golden State Warriors played with a passion and determination like there was no tomorrow.

Things wouldn't turn around for the Lakers until the second half. LeBron James took matters into his own hands with a triple-double game. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Davis led the squad in scoring with 25 points. Reserve guard Alex Caruso was also pivotal in this game as he defended Stephen Curry as well as anyone we've seen. Curry still had 37 points on 12-of-23 shooting, but had six turnovers because of the LA Lakers' tough defense.

There will be approximately 6,000 fans at Staples Center tonight for Lakers-Warriors, according to a team spokesperson, which will be the largest crowd since they allowed fans back in April -- roughly 33% of the full capacity. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 20, 2021

Golden State Warriors dominate LA Lakers in first half

The LA Lakers started out cold in the first quarter with LeBron James making just 1-of-4 from the field, Dennis Schroder 0-of-5 and Anthony Davis 1-of-8. They shot a frigid 29.2 percent overall.

That allowed the Golden State Warriors to lead 28-22 at the end of the quarter.

Stephen Curry #30, Draymond Green #23, Mychal Mulder #15, and Kent Bazemore #26.

The same intensity from the Dubs continued in the second quarter. Warriors coach Steve Kerr got his team to play stifling defense on the LA Lakers to force them into tough shots. On offense, the Golden State Warriors went full throttle as they kept their opponents guessing. Curry got going as well, making his first threes of the game in the quarter.

Short hand: The Warriors are dynamic so far tonight, the Lakers are stationary. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 20, 2021

The Warriors extending the lead with Curry and Green on the bench, and LeBron on the floor for the Lakers is HUGE. Pretty impressive sequence here forcing the turnover and then JTA taking it to LeBron in transition. pic.twitter.com/55BCOu0Zxw — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) May 20, 2021

Stop on a dime, stepback from deep... buckets for Steph!@warriors 46@Lakers 35#StateFarmPlayIn WIN TO GET IN action live now on ESPN pic.twitter.com/neyYa0l4s5 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2021

AD has to make tough shots like that if he’s going to be a factor. The Warriors haven’t given him anything easy all night. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) May 20, 2021

This is just a masterpiece from Steph. All eyes on him as he crosses half court. Works on KCP who's thrown out of rhythm. Then LeBron comes for the contest but it doesn't matter. Swish.



Dray's D has been exceptional. Body language of GSW is better #warriors #lakers #nba pic.twitter.com/B591ovX0iU — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) May 20, 2021

Warriors look like a surging team that's gained a rhythm, figured out an identity in repetitive high-stakes basketball games the last 40 days. Lakers look like a rusty team exiting preseason, tinkering with rotations. Warriors up 13 at half. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 20, 2021

The Golden State Warriors led by 13 points, 55-42 at the half.

Curry led the Warriors in scoring at the half with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He outscored the LA Lakers' three best scorers on his own. James had six points, Davis five and Schroder two for a total of 13.

LA Lakers stifle Golden State Warriors in second half

In the third quarter, the LA Lakers caught fire with Dennis Schroder and Lebron James leading the way. Their swarming defense had the Golden State Warriors rethinking their shots and missing the ones they took.

Anthony Davis #3 dunks the ball.

No matter what the Golden State Warriors did, the LA Lakers kept coming back. The home team locked down the visitors inside and outside. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Caruso stuck to Curry like glue. Though the two-time MVP still made some ridiculous shots, the Lakers duo made him work hard for his shots.

James, shackled in the first half and the beginning of the third, started to heat up and took control of the LA Lakers' offense.

One of the best defenders in the NBA, Draymond Green had his fingerprints all over this game as well with excellent defense inside while forcing Davis to take tough shots. The veteran forward played smart basketball throughout the game.

LAL finally got AD a touch near the rim, and he converted an and-1 over Toscano-Anderson and a helping Bazemore to backup a quick 3 from Matthews.



LAL trail 72-66 after a 6-0 run. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 20, 2021

Lakers putting Curry in P&R but using LeBron as the screener instead of having his man screen. This time the Warriors give up the switch. Wiggins relaxes, looks like he's setting up to show help. Great cut from Caruso, nice pass from LeBron. pic.twitter.com/UCoTVRfV90 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 20, 2021

I have no idea where LeBron is physically -- doesn't seem *great* -- but he sure has a sense for when it's time to damn the torpedoes, huh? — Bill Oram (@billoram) May 20, 2021

Lakers bettors 1H vs 2H pic.twitter.com/0hrcRYumz0 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) May 20, 2021

LeBron getting going. It’s an 8-0 run, and he’s up to 18 points, 9 boards and 9 assists.



LAL lead 85-79 with GSW challenging a charge call on Toscano-Anderson (LeBron drew it). — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 20, 2021

Stephen Curry saw the momentum and went ahead and did this. pic.twitter.com/FfE6WFtmYC — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) May 20, 2021

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said LeBron would only play 30 minutes tonight.



LeBron has played 30 minutes with 6 minutes to go in a 1-point game... — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) May 20, 2021

The reality is this Warriors team has no business even being close in this game. They're missing Klay, but also Wiseman and Oubre who played a huge role all year.



The fact that they're keeping it this close in the 4th is a great story. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 20, 2021

This game absolutely rules. We got one of those Draymond games. He's everywhere.



Steph can just put this away now. Let's see if he can do it! — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) May 20, 2021

Draymond is defensive player of the year based off this game ALONE. — $Oxtail is a hustle (@ThatDudeMCFLY) May 20, 2021

OOOKAY.



That was clearly a foul.



But, Lebron acted like he just got sniped from 400yds out.



Just as bad as AD when little Facu Campazzo somehow sent him flying across the court.



Great call on the common foul and not flagrant.#NBA #LakeShow #Warriors #Lakers — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) May 20, 2021

LeBron … wow. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 20, 2021

In the end, the LA Lakers defense made every shot a contested one. The defense especially kept the Golden State Warriors from taking open shots.

Stephen Curry #30 reacts with Draymond Green #23.

Other fans expressed disgust over what they thought was James flopping on a foul by Draymond Green late in the fourth quarter.

Nonetheless, James was the difference-maker in the game. With 58.2 seconds remaining, he made the biggest shot of the game with a three in Curry's face as the shot clock winded down to give the LA Lakers the lead for good.

"After Draymond, finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there so I just shot at the middle one. And I was able to, with the grace of the man above, I was able to knock it down."



Hopefully the Warriors can survive Draymond's suspension against the Grizzlies. — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) May 20, 2021

LeBron Curried Curry. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) May 20, 2021

LeBron is the GOAT. But many won't give him that because of the flopping, faking and acting. He's too good for that nonsense. But does it all the time. And the refs keep on giving him it. No wonder he keeps doing it. — Gareth Wheeler (@GarethWheeler) May 20, 2021

2 of last 3 dray fouls were complete flops by LA. 2 possessions. — Bill Gurley (@bgurley) May 20, 2021

Game 1 of the first-round matchup between the LA Lakers and Suns will be on Sunday, May 23.

For the Golden State Warriors, they face the Memphis Grizzlies in a battle for the No. 8 seed in the West on Friday, May 21 at 9 PM ET.

