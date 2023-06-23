Golden State Warriors closing in on trade involving Jordan Poole and Chris Paul

The Golden State Warriors are rumored to be closing on a trade to acquire Chris Paul in exchange for Jordan Poole. In what can be considered a remarkable move, The Athletic's Shams Charania gave details on the trade.

The Golden State Warriors are making a surprising move by trading budding star Jordan Poole in return for veteran guard Chris Paul. However, this only appears to be a small part of the deal.

According to Charania, the trade will also see the Wizards receive a protected first-round pick in 2030 and second-rounder in 2027. Additionally, the Wizards will also receive Ryan Rollins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Warriors are sending Jordan Poole, a protected first-round pick in 2030 and a second-rounder in 2027 to the Wizards for Chris Paul, league sources said. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Golden State is also trading 2022 second-rounder Ryan Rollins to Washington as part of Poole-CP3 deal, sources said. twitter.com/shamscharania/… Golden State is also trading 2022 second-rounder Ryan Rollins to Washington as part of Poole-CP3 deal, sources said. twitter.com/shamscharania/…

Overall, the trade is largely beneficial for the Wizards, who have been one of the biggest players in the offseason. Having trade franchise cornerstones such as Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, Washington has ended up turning those moves into some valuable pieces in a rebuilding team.

Having moved several expensive contracts, the Wizards now have a lot of money to play with. With the resources to now offer an extension to their star forward, Kyle Kuzma, Washington could be working on something special for the future.

Is acquiring Chris Paul the right move for the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are close to acquiring one of the most accomplished NBA guards of all-time in Chris Paul. However, the move itself may not necessarily help the team.

Paul is an aging star at best. Although he still showed a lot of skill and high productivity in his ability to create opportunities on offense last season, Paul may not have the same impact on the Warriors.

This is primarily due to the style of basketball the Dubs play. Considering that the team is centered on a free-flow style of offense with constant movement in time, the former Suns guard may not adapt as well.

The trade simply seems to be a way to get Jordan Poole out of the Warriors. Whether this could be Paul's final landing spot continues to be a question at this juncture.

Scott Fowler @scott_fowler Caught up with Chris Paul tonight - he is in his Winston-Salem hometown promoting his new book “Sixty-One.”

Here is CP3 and his reaction on going to the Warriors - he has already talked to Steph Curry. Caught up with Chris Paul tonight - he is in his Winston-Salem hometown promoting his new book “Sixty-One.”Here is CP3 and his reaction on going to the Warriors - he has already talked to Steph Curry. https://t.co/8RbDGXRvA1

Poll : 0 votes