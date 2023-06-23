Golden State Warriors floated Jordan Poole to the Boston Celtics before the Marcus Smart trade

The Golden State Warriors made a surprising move before the 2023 NBA Draft when they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. also sent a protected 2030 first-round pick, a 2027 second-rounder and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The Warriors received “CP3,” one of the best point guards to ever play the game, and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th pick).

Before the deal went through, Golden State explored another option, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports:

“There were also conversations between Golden State and Boston, sources said, about sending Poole to the Celtics, before Boston went forward and traded Marcus Smart in the three-team trade with the Grizzlies that brought Kristaps Porziņģis to the TD Garden.”

The Golden State Warriors were reportedly unsure if the Washington Wizards would even consider their Jordan Poole offer. Washington is trying to rebuild and is blatantly salary dumping. Poole signed a four-year $128 million extension in October 2022. The first year of that deal worth $27 million will kick in next season.

This is the reason why the Warriors engaged the Boston Celtics in trade talks involving “JP.” It’s not ascertained who they were going after, but it could have been Marcus Smart, who was eventually sent to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Perhaps the Warriors and the Celtics also roped in a third team to get the deal done. Golden State might be looking at a different scenario besides bringing in Boston’s heart and soul to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors' decision to trade Jordan Poole must certainly have to do with the incoming new collective bargaining agreement. The upcoming CBA is going to punish big-spending teams like the Warriors.

Without Poole and with Chris Paul’s non-guaranteed contract, the Warriors save roughly $30 million. The Patrick Baldwin trade also gave them $1.2 million in cap relief and approximately $7 million savings in luxury tax.

Reports are surfacing that the Golden State Warriors don’t plan to waive “CP3.” He’s not there for the sake of getting rid of Jordan Poole’s massive deal and ensuing hit against the luxury tax. They believe that the “Point God” can help them contend for yet another championship.

Golden State may have also gotten the steal of the draft when they picked Trayce Jackson-Davis. The former Indiana standout adds size, rebounding, shot-blocking and rim protection to the team. He will be a valuable frontline depth behind Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Some scouts considered him a late first-round or early second-round talent.

The Golden State Warriors still have some decisions ahead of them

The Golden State Warriors, before even Draymond Green decides to sign a new contract, is already roughly $190 million in salary cap. How much they are going to offer Green to re-sign him is going to hit them big in luxury tax.

What they do with Klay Thompson will also be something to consider. “Killa Klay” will earn $43.2 million next season and is looking for another max extension. The new CBA’s brutal second apron is at $182 million. If Green and Thompson are signed/extended to the max, the Warriors will pay a massive price.

The Jordan Poole trade gave the Golden State Warriors much-needed breathing room. That extra space created by the trade isn’t also going to last long with what they may be planning to do with Green and Thompson.

