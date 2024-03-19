Golden State Warriors get mercilessly mocked by NBA fans after dropping in standings again following loss vs New York Knicks

The Golden State Warriors had an opportunity to maintain their place in the Western Conference standings on Monday against the New York Knicks. However, the Warriors had no answer for Jalen Brunson as they dropped to 10th place again after a 119-112 loss. NBA fans added salt to the wounds by mocking Golden State online.

Steph Curry kept the Warriors afloat with 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, but the Knicks were just better at executing in the fourth quarter. Jalen Brunson dropped 34 points and seven assists on them, while they allowed 29 points to Miles McBride.

Andrew Wiggins had a quiet game, with Klay Thompson, Trayce Jackson Davis and Chris Paul providing some spark off the bench. The good news for the Warriors is things will get easier since they have the third easiest schedule remaining in the NBA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With their loss on Monday plus a win by the LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors are back to 10th in the Western Conference standings. NBA fans didn't forget to mock the Warriors, who have been on the Play-In Tournament spots since the season resumed after the All-Star break.

One fan pointed out that the Warriors not a real threat and are just giving their fans false hopes:

"After some false hopes on Saturday, the Warriors are quickly reminding everyone that they are strictly a 10-seed one and done team this season."

Expand Tweet

This fan is very critical of Steve Kerr's decision to give Brandin Podziemski more minutes despite his struggles:

"Why is the $17.5m coach not make in-game adjustments??? Knicks bludgeoning the Warriors!!! Yank Podz out!!!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan is baffled that the Warriors do not have a concrete closing lineup at this stage of the season:

"Seems crazy that we don't have a closing lineup almost 70 games into the season lmao. We're cooked."

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions and memes to the Warriors' loss to the Knicks:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Draymond Green reveals Warriors ownership's biggest clause in $100,000,000 extension

Golden State Warriors' schedule for the rest of the season

What does the Golden State Warriors' schedule look like?

The Golden State Warriors have 15 games left before the start of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Warriors are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings and it's looking more likely that they would need to win the Play-In Tournament to have a shot at the No. 8 seed in the postseason.

Despite their inconsistencies in the past 10 games, the Warriors have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way. They have seven games against teams with a worse record than them like the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Golden State will also need to dig deep and get wins against teams such as Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Maimi Heat, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Also Read: How can Golden State Warriors still qualify for NBA playoffs as a top-six seed? All plausible scenarios explored