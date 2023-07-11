Golden State Warriors GM believes Chris Paul can impact winning at a high level- "We still think he can do that"

Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors’ favorite “enemy” has been acquired by new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. to bolster the team. “CP3” was acquired by the Dubs in a deal that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards.

Paul’s entry into the Warriors left fans wondering what they were up to. They now have a player who can realistically challenge for some of the point guard minutes that only belonged to superstar Steph Curry.

Dunleavy Jr. had this to say about Golden State’s decision to trade Poole and bring in “The Point God:”

“In terms of fit, the one thing we thought about was winning. Chris [Paul] brings that. … In terms of how it’s all gonna work out and fit, I just see a guy that every organization he’s gone through has been made better. He left that team in a better situation.

“Even at 38 years old, 18th season in the league, we still think he can do that. We’re excited to add his experience, his leadership, his toughness. He’s a guy that’s played multiple different systems, different coaches and he’s thrived in all of those.”

Chris Paul has had success against the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. He was the leader of the LA Clippers team that dispatched the Bay Area team in a thrilling seven-game series in 2014. Paul very nearly pushed the Houston Rockets in 2018 to another playoff win until his hamstring gave out on him.

Steph Curry and the Warriors know how good of a leader the veteran point guard has been and how superb his playmaking is. They’ve never had someone like him on their roster, so they would have to adjust in the same way as Paul.

Steph Curry sees Chris Paul fitting in just fine with the Golden State Warriors despite concerns from fans

Steph Curry and Draymond Green may be the two players who have to adjust the most with the arrival of Chris Paul. “CP3” can change the dynamics of the superstar duo’s usual and tested partnership when he is running the plays.

Whether Paul starts or not, there’ll be times when he has to share the floor with one or both of the Warriors’ usual floor leaders.

Curry, though, isn’t concerned with how the Golden State Warriors can incorporate Chris Paul into the lineup:

“CP” [Paul] has a very defined skill set and what he’s done over his whole career that’s why he’s one of the greatest point guards to ever play. The way that he sees the game, I think that’ll fit in. He’s elevated teams where he’s been on in his entire. I expect the same with us.

“How it’ll look? We’ll see, but we’re all committed to winning. That’s the beauty of how we’re built.

The Dubs don’t know yet how they’ll roll out with “CP3.” They do know that they’ll be looking to bounce back after getting eliminated in the Western Conference playoffs in the Steve Kerr era.

