Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec. 17th): Latest update on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's availability

Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will be the players in focus as the Golden State Warriors look to put their struggling 2023-24 NBA season campaign back on track. They have seen more losses than wins this time, and adding injuries, inconsistency, and Draymond Green's indefinite suspension, the Warriors are far from the unit they were when they won the championship in 2022.

The good news though is that they will be playing a Portland Trail Blazers side that's struggled mightily to make a mark in the post-Damian Lillard era.

When it comes to player availability, the Warriors will have both Curry and Thompson ready to take the floor. Both players have not been mentioned in the team's injury list. Per ESPN's updated injury list, Golden State will be without Gary Payton II (calf). The guard has resumed mild on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in another week.

What happened to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson?

Earlier this season, Stephen Curry injured his right knee and missed two games. He has been healthy for the rest of the games for the Dubs. As for Klay Thompson, the guard missed a game for the Warriors this season with right knee soreness. Besides these, both players have been active in every game for the side, although the results haven't necessarily gone their way.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's stats vs. the Portland Trail Blazers

Stephen Curry has put up 27.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 38 games against the Trail Blazers in his career. In their previous matchup, the former MVP had 31.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. This season, the sharpshooter is averaging 29.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. His last five games have seen him average 28.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

Meanwhile, Thompson has averaged 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 35 games against the side. His last game against Portland saw him score just 11 points, 5.0 rebounds, and an assist. This season, the explosive shooter has blown hot and cold averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. His last five games see him average 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

While Curry has been his usual consistent self, Thompson's form comes as a concern for the Warriors. Only time will tell if he can rediscover his mojo throughout the season.