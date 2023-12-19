Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec 19): Latest update on Chris Paul and Gary Payton III's availability

Chris Paul is listed as questionable heading into the Golden State Warriors' Dec. 19 matchup against the Boston Celtics. The veteran point guard has been dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision on whether he's cleared to play.

When they take on the Eastern Conference leaders, the Warriors will also be without Gary Payton III (calf strain) and Draymond Green (suspension). Steve Kerr recently made the decision to switch up the Warriors starting lineups.

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga have both been given a spot in the starting five, and their energy and hustle have made a big difference to Golden State's production level.

However, with the Warriors set to face two of the best two-way wings in the NBA, there is a legitimate case for Kerr to reinstate Andrew Wiggins back into the starting lineup. After all, he has a history of performing at a high level against Boston. One can go back and watch the 2022 NBA Finals for further proof.

Still, without Paul, Green, and Payton III, Golden State's bench unit could struggle against the size, length, and scoring ability of the Celtics. Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard are scoring threats. While, Neemias Queta, who should see time due to Luke Kornet's injury, will have a significant size advantage over the Warriors' defense.

Steph Curry should have some additional motivation when he faces the Boston Celtics

On Dec. 17, Steph Curry's 268-game streak of making at least one three-point shot came to an end. The superstar guard had one of his worst offensive performances in recent years as he struggled to impact the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

As such, Curry will have some additional motivation heading into the game against the Boston Celtics. He will likely want to get his shooting back on track at the first time of asking and begin building a new streak of made threes per game. Even at 35 years old, Curry is still one of the best shooters in the world and has been performing at an elite level this season.

Nevertheless, Curry and the entire Warriors roster will be facing a stern test. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are both exceptional defenders at the guard position and have the motor to chase Curry off of screens throughout the game. As such, Curry will be made to work hard when looking to create space to get his shots off and give his team the lift they will need against the Celtics.