Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Jan. 4): Latest update on Klay Thompson and Chris Paul's availability

The Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Gary Payton II will be missing from the Warriors rotation after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Draymond Green will be absent from the rotation as he continues to serve his indefinite suspension.

Apart from Green and Payton II, the Warriors have a full roster. So, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and the rest of the roster should suit up against the reigning NBA champions.

This matchup will be the third time the Warriors and Nuggets will face off this season. Denver won their previous two meetings, on the opening day win and on Christmas.

As such, Steve Kerr's team will likely be highly motivated to beat a championship-caliber team. The Warriors entered the season with a championship being their primary goal but have failed to convince due to their inconsistent performances.

Beating the Nuggets would go a long way to restoring some belief in the Golden State Warriors' locker room heading into the midway point of the season.

Gary Payton II's injury is the latest setback for the Golden State Warriors in a tough season

Gary Payton II injured his hamstring in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic. It was just his second game back since returning from a 13-game absence due to a right calf injury. The veteran wing will miss multiple weeks as he begins to recover from his latest setback.

Payton II is dealing with his third injury this season. As such, his ability to impact the Warriors' fortunes has been limited. Payton is seen as an important member of the team's defensive unit off the bench. His leadership also makes him a valuable member of the gameday rotation.

"He relieves so much pressure for us, as far as guarding," Klay Thompson said following the Warriors win over the Magic. "I'm sure we're going to miss him, but we just want to be healthy."

It's likely that the Golden State Warriors will take a more cautious approach in Payton II's recovery. Having their veteran wing available for the second half of the season will now become the goal.

If Golden State can ensure that Payton II remains healthy during their stretch run toward a playoff position, he will likely have a significant impact on the team's on-court production.

Golden State Warriors fans will hope that their roster can remain intact while they await the return of Payton II and Draymond Green. If they can string together a run of health, they could begin to prove why they believe they're a championship-quality team.