Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry's status as Jimmy Butler and 2 others ruled out for Blazers game (Oct. 14)

The Golden State Warriors will cross swords against the Portland Trail Blazers in their penultimate preseason game on Monday. Steph Curry will make his return to the lineup after missing the previous encounter against the LA Lakers on Sunday.The superstar point guard sustained a minor injury during one of the practice sessions over the weekend and was declared &quot;banged up&quot; by the Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Steph Curry featured in the franchise's first two tune-up games and is likely to play in only one of the two remaining preseason games.On the flip side, the Warriors are also dealing with injuries to two of their key starters. Jimmy Butler sustained an ankle sprain last Friday and has developed a little swelling. He will miss the Blazers game, and all eyes will be on how the veteran forward's status evolves over the course of the next few days.Moses Moody is recovering from a left calf injury that he sustained during one of the practice sessions over the weekend. He missed the team's previous encounter and will remain sidelined for the two remaining preseason games. The Warriors are hopeful of getting Moody back for their opening night game against the Lakers on Oct. 21.Anthony Slater @anthonyVslaterLINKMoses Moody will miss the final three preseason games with a left calf issue, per Kerr. Warriors are hopeful he can get back in time for the regular season opener. Moody hurt it in practice recently. “Not too concerned,” Kerr said.Draymond Green rounds up the list of key Golden State players who will miss Tuesday's game. The veteran forward featured in all three previous tune-up games and will be rested against the Blazers.How to watch Steph Curry in action during the Warriors vs. Blazers preseason game?The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers preseason game will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Warriors vs. Blazers game will be telecast live on NBCSBA (local) and KUNP (local). For those looking to stream the game live, the action will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.