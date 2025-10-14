  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry's status as Jimmy Butler and 2 others ruled out for Blazers game (Oct. 14)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry's status as Jimmy Butler and 2 others ruled out for Blazers game (Oct. 14)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:30 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic - Source: Getty
Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest on Steph Curry's status as Jimmy Butler and 2 others ruled out for Blazers game (Oct. 14). (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors will cross swords against the Portland Trail Blazers in their penultimate preseason game on Monday. Steph Curry will make his return to the lineup after missing the previous encounter against the LA Lakers on Sunday.

Ad

The superstar point guard sustained a minor injury during one of the practice sessions over the weekend and was declared "banged up" by the Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Steph Curry featured in the franchise's first two tune-up games and is likely to play in only one of the two remaining preseason games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On the flip side, the Warriors are also dealing with injuries to two of their key starters. Jimmy Butler sustained an ankle sprain last Friday and has developed a little swelling. He will miss the Blazers game, and all eyes will be on how the veteran forward's status evolves over the course of the next few days.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moses Moody is recovering from a left calf injury that he sustained during one of the practice sessions over the weekend. He missed the team's previous encounter and will remain sidelined for the two remaining preseason games. The Warriors are hopeful of getting Moody back for their opening night game against the Lakers on Oct. 21.

Ad
Ad

Draymond Green rounds up the list of key Golden State players who will miss Tuesday's game. The veteran forward featured in all three previous tune-up games and will be rested against the Blazers.

How to watch Steph Curry in action during the Warriors vs. Blazers preseason game?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers preseason game will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Blazers game will be telecast live on NBCSBA (local) and KUNP (local). For those looking to stream the game live, the action will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications