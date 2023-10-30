Golden State Warriors Injury Report (October 30): Latest update on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's availability

After defeating the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are set to play the second game of their back-to-back set on Monday. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors once again project to have all their core players available, including stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Their injury report is blank ahead of Monday’s game.

However, given that it is the second night of a back-to-back, Golden State could opt to rest some of its veterans closer to game time.

Curry (foot) and Green (ankle) were initially listed as probable, while Jonathan Kuminga (foot) was initially listed as questionable to play against Houston. So, they are all players to monitor.

As for the Pelicans, forwards Trey Murphy III (knee) and Naji Marshall (knee), as well as guard Jose Alvarado (ankle), are listed as out.

Monday's matchup between the Warriors and the Pelicans will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It will tip off at 8 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Golden State Warriors demote Chris Paul to bench role

Golden State Warriors point guards Steph Curry and Chris Paul

During the Golden State Warriors' 106-95 win over Houston on Sunday, Chris Paul came off the bench in favor of Draymond Green, who made his season debut.

The game marked Paul’s first-ever time doing so in his 19-year career and ended his streak of 1,365 games started (regular season and playoffs combined). However, "CP3" made it clear that he was okay with the Warriors’ decision to relegate him to a reserve role, as he is focused on winning.

“It’s whatever I've got to do to help our team win,” Paul said.

“So, if that means (not starting), if it means not finishing some games or whatnot, you know, if you get a chance to play long enough in your career, there’s things that’s going to change, there’s things that’s going to be different, and I’m here.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr echoed a similar sentiment as he raved about how professional Paul was after receiving word of his bench demotion.

“It’s massive the way Chris has embraced everything,” Kerr said.

“He just nodded his head and said, ‘Let’s go get ’em.’ Not ever a big deal. When a vet, great player, All-Star shows that kind of sacrifice, it just sets the tone for the whole team.”

Paul finished with eight points, five rebounds, seven assists and one steal on 37.5% shooting in 27 minutes off the bench. Golden State secured the victory thanks to Curry’s game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers on 37.5% shooting.

The win marked the second straight for the Warriors (2-1), who will now look to build on their positive momentum on Monday against the Pelicans (2-0).