Golden State Warriors make big decision on Brandin Podziemski ahead of Game 3 showdown vs Rockets

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 26, 2025 05:48 GMT
Golden State Warriors make big decision on Brandin Podziemski ahead of Game 3 showdown vs Rockets.
Golden State Warriors make big decision on Brandin Podziemski ahead of Game 3 showdown vs Rockets. (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, the Warriors have made a key decision regarding starting guard Brandin Podziemski as he has been omitted from the injury report.

Podziemski was forced to leave Game 2 in the first quarter due to illness and missed the entire second period before returning to action after halftime. However, he was clearly not himself, struggling with a stomach illness that limited his effectiveness. Despite being listed as questionable prior to Game 2, he chose to suit up and give it a shot.

Unfortunately, the illness prevented Podziemski from performing at his usual level. Now, with the Warriors clearing him to play and removing him from the injury report a day ahead of Game 3, it appears he has fully recovered and is ready to return to form for this crucial matchup.

Reflecting on Brandin Podziemski's performance in Game 2, the young guard logged 14 minutes but was unable to make an impact on the stat sheet. He went 0 for 5 from the field, including 0-for-2 from beyond the arc, failing to convert any of his attempts.

With the series now tied at 1-1 and uncertainty looming over Jimmy Butler's availability, the Warriors will be counting on Podziemski to step up and provide even greater support to Steph Curry. The rookie guard has already proven his ability to deliver in crucial moments and has shown that he doesn’t shy away from the spotlight.

How to watch Brandin Podziemski in action during Warriors vs. Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Rockets game will be broadcast live on ABC while pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Atishay Jain

Edited by Atishay Jain
