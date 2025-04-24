What happened to Brandin Podziemski? Warriors guard departs for locker room as Steve Kerr loses two starters in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors suffered two major setbacks during Game 2 against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The first came when Jimmy Butler was forced to leave for the locker room after sustaining a gruesome injury. Shortly after, Brandin Podziemski also exited, heading to the locker room due to illness, leaving the Warriors in a difficult position.

The team later announced that Podziemski was questionable to return. The young guard had been a game-time decision after dealing with a stomach issue prior to tip-off. Though he chose to play through the illness, he appeared to be a shadow of himself during his limited minutes in the first quarter.

"Brandin Podziemski also to the locker room during the timeout between quarters followed by the training staff. Dealing with stomach issue today. Warriors have two starters in the locker room," Warriors insider Anthony Slater tweeted.

Podziemski logged 7:59 minutes in the first quarter but was unable to get on the scoreboard. He missed all three of his shot attempts, including one from beyond the arc. His absence in the second quarter proved to be a significant setback for the Warriors, as the Rockets took full advantage and broke the game wide open, pulling ahead decisively.

Podziemski later returned to the Warriors' bench and was cleared to play. Coach Kerr reinserted him into the lineup during the third quarter, but the guard’s impact fell short of expectations. After returning to action, Podziemski took two shot attempts but was unable to convert either.

Brandin Podziemski has become a key piece in the Warriors' rotation, with his contributions playing a crucial role in the team’s recent turnaround. He was impressive in Game 1, posting 14 points on 5 of 14 shooting, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Additionally, he filled the stat sheet with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, showcasing his all-around impact.

