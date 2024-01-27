Golden State Warriors rescheduled games: Date, teams & other details explored

The Golden State Warriors' rescheduled games have been announced by the NBA after the death of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The league rescheduled four regular season games for the team.

Firstly, Golden State had a game against the Utah Jazz, originally scheduled for Jan. 17. Now, fans will get to watch the two teams go head-to-head on Feb. 15. at 9 p.m. ET.

The other games that have been rescheduled are the following:

The Dallas Mavericks game was rescheduled from Jan. 19 to April 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The game between the Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks was rescheduled from April 5 to April 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Finally, the game that the Mavs are hosting against the Warriors was rescheduled from April 2 to April 5 at 8:30 p.m.ET.

According to sources, tickets for the rescheduled games will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

Taking a closer look at why the Warriors rescheduled games

The Golden State Warriors' games were rescheduled because of the death of Dejan Milojevic. Aged 46, the Serbian suffered a heart attack during the team's road trip for their game against the Jazz. Golden State honored him in different ways.

The team ironed in a patch on the players' jerseys with "DM," which stands for Milojevic's initials. The Warriors also unveiled a logo in honor of the late coach. It will remain in all of the team's remaining home games.

Stars tear up in honor of their coach

The entire league was in shock when they found out about Milojevic's death. The most impacted players were the stars, who were with him since the 2021-22 season. As the team returned to action on January 24, a tribute for Milojevic was shown to the entire arena.

After playing the tribute, the camera focused on Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, who couldn't help but shed a tear.

Head coach Steve Kerr said that everyone was affected by Dejan Milojevic's death. Kerr pointed out that the assistant coach was close to Kevon Looney and Dario Saric. In an interview, Looney shared his experience in his first practice session without "Deki."

"There's a whole different vibe in practice not having him here," Looney said (via NBA.com). "He was an integral part of our team and my day-to-day routine."

Veteran big man Saric also said he was close to Milojevic's family and that he saw him as a big brother.

