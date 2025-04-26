Golden State Warriors roll the dice with major Jimmy Butler decision before Game 3 against Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have made a crucial decision regarding Jimmy Butler ahead of their Game 3 matchup against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Instead of ruling him out, the Warriors have listed the veteran forward as questionable as he continues to recover from a pelvis and deep glute muscle contusion.

Ad

The former Miami Heat star suffered the injury after a hard fall in Game 2, forcing him to leave the court in visible pain. Butler headed straight to the locker room during the first quarter and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the eve of Game 3, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on Butler’s condition, expressing optimism about his potential return. While Kerr stopped short of confirming Butler’s availability, he suggested there’s a strong chance the forward will suit up for the critical contest.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'm relatively optimistic," Kerr told reporters. "I mean, Jimmy is Jimmy. We know he's willing to play through anything. So we'll see. This is a day-to-day thing, for sure, and we'll see how he feels tomorrow."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Warriors fell into complete disarray following Jimmy Butler's exit in Game 2 as momentum quickly shifted in favor of the Rockets, who dominated on both ends of the floor. Without Butler, Golden State struggled to find any offensive rhythm, while defensive lapses became increasingly apparent.

Having Butler available for Game 3 would provide a significant boost for the Warriors, especially if he's able to play without being heavily impacted by his injury. With the team back on their home court, the Chase Center crowd will be ready to rally behind Butler, expecting him to deliver the kind of clutch performances he's known for in the playoffs.

Ad

Where to watch Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors?

The high-stakes battle between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT) on Saturday, April 26.

The game will be broadcast live on ABC, with pre-game coverage starting an hour before tip-off. For those preferring to stream, the matchup will be available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV (note: regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.