Golden State Warriors Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Golden State Warriors are reigning NBA champions again, and Bay Area fans rejoiced in their victory after two tough seasons. They were dead last in the regular season in 2020 and then missed the playoffs in 2021 after squandering both play-in tournament games. However, they bounced back and are looking to continue their dynasty.

The Warriors have the best preseason odds to win the 2023 NBA championship. They won 53 games this season without even being fully healthy for most of the year. Imagine their dominance if they are firing on all cylinders and everyone is locked in.

The Warriors will be a part of the California Classic Summer League for the fourth straight year and will play a pair of games at the event. Like every other year, they will be joined by the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat. The Dubs are hosting the event on their home floor at Chase Center in San Francisco.

They will then attend the 17th edition of the Las Vegas Summer League, where they will face all the rest of the 29 teams for a championship trophy.

Golden State Warriors' roster for California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors in the 2021 NBA Summer League

The Golden State Warriors have announced their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. They are headlined by their two sophomores, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody along with third-year pro James Wiseman and recently drafted Patrick Baldwin Jr. (28th).

The lineup will also include Quinndary Weatherspoon, who played 11 games under coach Steve Kerr during the regular season. Notably, he played nearly 14 minutes during a national Christmas Day game against the Phoenix Suns. Kaleb Ledoux and Selom Mawugbe, who were Weatherspoon's teammates in the G League (Santa Cruz), are also part of the squad.

Additionally, the roster will feature the other players general manager Bob Myers has drafted over the last few years. Justinian Jessup was selected 51st in the same draft as Wiseman (2020). Ryan Rollins and Gui Santos were picked 44th and 55th, respectively, in this year's draft.

Take a look at the complete Golden State Warriors' roster for the summer leagues:

Player Name: Position: James Wiseman Center Patrick Baldwin Jr. Guard Moses Moody Guard Jonathan Kuminga Forward Quinndary Weatherspoon Guard Justinian Jessup Guard Payton Willis Guard Kalob Ledoux Guard Selom Mawudge Center Gabriel Chachashvili Center Jacob Gilyard Guard Alex Morales Forward JD Notae Guard Lester Quinones Guard Gui Santos Forward Yudai Baba Guard Dustin Sleva* Forward Ryan Hawkins* Forward

*Dustin Sleva and Ryan Hawkins are only playing in the California Classic games and not the Las Vegas games.

Ryan Collins, the 44th pick in 2022, has been diagnosed with a fifth metatarsal stress fracture in his right foot will miss the Summer League, the team announced. Moreover, Wiseman is recovering from injury and is expected to play straight in the Las Vegas Summer League.

James Wiseman went through a full practice and said he/the knee feels great: "I really want to play every (summer league) game." The Warriors are taking the cautious approach, easing him back into contact before a targeted debut at some point in Vegas.

Finally, the team will be led by coach Seth Cooper for the California Classic games.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/2/2022, 7:30 PM ET Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors ESPN2 Sunday, 7/3/2022, 7:30 PM ET LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA TV Tuesday, 7/5/2022, 3:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat NBA TV Friday, 7/8/2022, 8:00 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks ESPN2 Sunday, 7/10/2022, 7:30 PM ET Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 8:00 PM ET Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors ESPN2 Friday, 7/15/2022, 7:00 PM ET Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors ESPN

The first three games on the schedule above are in the California Classic games at Chase Center in San Francisco during the first week of July. The other four games are in the Las Vegas Summer League. That will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavillion at the UNLV campus.

Along with national coverage on NBA TV, ESPN's family of networks including ESPNU and ESPN2 will be covering the Summer League games. All of the Warriors' California Classic games can be seen on NBA TV and heard on the Warriors app and Warriors.com.

