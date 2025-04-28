Golden State Warriors take huge call on Jimmy Butler's status ahead of much-awaited Game 4 vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors have made a key decision regarding Jimmy Butler’s status ahead of Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Monday The franchise has listed the veteran forward as "questionable" as he continues to recover from a pelvis and glute muscle contusion.

Ad

All indications suggest that Butler is on track to make his return for this crucial matchup. The Warriors currently hold a 2-1 series lead, having secured a Game 3 victory in Butler’s absence thanks to a stellar performance from Steph Curry. If the former Miami Heat star is able to suit up for Game 4, it would provide a significant psychological boost for Golden State.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Butler’s availability will ultimately be determined following a pregame workout. Head coach Steve Kerr previously indicated on Saturday that Butler was trending in the right direction, noting that the extra rest from sitting out Game 3 was expected to aid his recovery.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Literally day-to-day," Kerr said. "It’ll be helpful for him to have another day and then it’s a night game so he gets a few extra hours, so we’ll see. I have no idea right now if he’s going to play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Butler was outstanding in the only full game he’s played so far in the series. In Game 1, the former Miami Heat star delivered a stellar performance, posting 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Unfortunately, in Game 2, Butler’s impact was cut short as he exited in the first quarter after suffering a hard fall on the court.

Where to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets?

The Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game will take place Monday, April 28, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Warriors vs. Rockets game will be broadcast live on TNT while the pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.